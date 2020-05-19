Raleigh County is in need of an "overflow" space for the homeless, in case of a COVID-19 outbreak among those who do not have adequate shelter, according to Raleigh County Health Department Chief Health Officer Dr. Brian MacAulay, M.D.
A plan by Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Executive Director Ron Cantley and Raleigh County officials will place the county "ahead of the curve" in planning for any second-wave COVID-19 outbreak, according to Raleigh county administrator Jeff Miller.
Miller said that the county plans to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to temporarily house in hotel rooms those homeless residents who test positive for the potentially fatal disease but do not need hospitalization. The plan will offer shelter and isolate those who would otherwise be forced to walk among the public after having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Cantley confirmed reports that he has worked out a partnership with the non-profit RCCAA and the owner of a local Motel 8. The plan will allow homeless and unsheltered residents who test positive for COVID-19 to stay in five hotel rooms. Those who have been exposed to the virus but have not been tested will also be eligible to stay in the hotel — isolating them from the general population while providing a safe place for them to convalesce.
"The county commission, obviously, is strongly considering it, in conjunction with RCCAA," said Miller on Monday. "We feel certain that a grant will probably be submitted and done through the county.
"If the RCCAA administers the grant, then we're certainly all for providing a quarantine site and protection for anybody in the county that may, unfortunately, be diagnosed with it or test positive for it, to help reduce the spread," he added.
MacAulay, the county's chief public health official, had made the recommendation for the program in a letter to RCCAA.
"I'm writing in support of efforts to obtain resources for Raleigh County, as we move forward in response to COVID-19," the letter states. "We may experience the need to shelter individuals who have a positive COVID diagnosis and who do not require hospitalization."
MacAulay adds in the letter that those homeless citizens who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will also be permitted use of the hotel rooms.
Currently, Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, which is operated by Raleigh County Community Action Association, has an upstairs floor that isolates new residents for two weeks. The rooms are not for those who have had specific contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or for those who have tested positive for the potentially fatal illness.
Instead, the rooms are used to isolate every new resident for 14 days to ensure that they do not have fevers or other signs of COVID-19. After two weeks, the residents are permitted use of the entire shelter facility. The goal is to protect other residents and workers from the illness.
MacAulay said in the letter that the homeless shelter has "limited ability" to care for homeless residents who test positive for the illness or those who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
In November, Summer Roton of Beckley told The Register-Herald that she had been homeless when she first came to Beckley. Roton said that those who are homeless must walk constantly, particularly at night, to avoid being targeted by predators and because they are often ordered to leave public property if police find them sleeping.
Cantley pointed out that a homeless person who tests positive for COVID-19 would be forced to mingle with others, both in the homeless community and the general population, if a safe isolation room is unavailable for them.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Cantley made local first responders and elected officials aware of the agreement during a regular COVID-19 response conference call hosted by the mayor.
Cantley added that his agency, as a non-profit, may not apply for federal funding to pay the hotel owner. Only county or city officials may apply for federal funding through FEMA.
Rappold said that the city would be willing to assist RCCAA on an emergency basis to pay for hotel rooms in cases of any "spill over" cases of homeless or unsheltered residents who test positive for COVID-19. He said the money would likely come through the general fund, although the City of Beckley may be willing to apply for the FEMA monies.
Miller and Cantley said that taxpayers benefit most if the county applies for federal grant monies. The monies may be spent at hotels throughout the county and will not remove dollars from local or county coffers, which have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus response.
Businesses are beginning to reopen on a limited basis under Gov. Jim Justice's plan to re-start the economy.
"It's best for the county to apply for it, because it's all-encompassing, for the entire area," Miller noted. "If the City of Beckley applied, it would only be helpful to folks who are within city limits."
Miller said local governments and organizations have been working together since the COVID-19 crisis in mid-March.
"It's unfortunate that the circumstances is what it's taken to bring us all together, but we've had three conference calls a week, every week, since state of emergency was declared back in March," he said. "It's really helped all of our organizations be more cohesive and work better together."