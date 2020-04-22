Pine Haven adds 'isolation floor' to protect residents and staff

Residents who are checking into Pine Haven Homeless Shelter will now spend two weeks on an "isolation floor" that aims to protect shelter residents from COVID-19, the shelter's director Mike Horn said.
The facility, the only homeless shelter in Beckley, is operated by the Raleigh County Community Action Association.
On Wednesday, there were 32 residents at Pine Haven, including two children. An estimated two-thirds were men, a shelter worker reported.
After Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pine Haven took immediate steps to protect residents but did not isolate them. Horn said they began checking temperatures at the door and monitoring new residents for symptoms of illness.
The aim was to make new residents as much a part of the group as possible.
"I was trying to get it to where they could still do all the same stuff as everybody else in here, but it just wasn't working out," Horn explained.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that homeless shelters separate those with mild respiratory symptoms from the general population.
Horn said that Raleigh County Health Department officials, however, have advised Pine Haven staff to fully isolate new residents for 14 days — a precautionary measure that aims to protect residents and staff from a widespread outbreak.
Last week, Horn dedicated five rooms on one floor as an isolation area for new residents. He said the new policy will be in effect for future admissions but that none of the current residents had the service when they were admitted.
Horn explained that when a new resident comes into Pine Haven, staff will check temperatures and ask about any symptoms. Then, residents will immediately be admitted to one of the "isolation rooms," where they will spend the next two weeks.
"They cannot leave the room," said Horn. "They need to stay in there, stay away from everybody in the whole building.
"Everybody that comes in stays there."
Staff delivers grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner, he said.
"We just put it up there in front of the door," he explained. "They open their door, get it.
"They set the trash out, and we take the trash out for them," Horn continued. "We're just trying to provide our mission during this pandemic, and it's hard."
There were no residents in isolation on Tuesday, Horn said, but the resource is there to protect the health of staff and other residents.
"Our biggest challenge is making sure that everyone here is being as safe and cautious as they possibly can, that the staff is protected, the clients are protected," he said.
Horn reported that the movement of all residents has been restricted to work, if they are essential workers, and health care or other emergencies.
"If it's not emergency or not work, then you should probably stay here," Horn advises clients. "I'd like to say that 100 percent (of shelter residents) follow that rule."
Raleigh Health Department Nursing Director Candy Hurd said Tuesday that the isolation rooms are an important precaution for Pine Haven during the pandemic.
"It is important for the protection of the residents and staff of Pine Haven to have the ability to allow new people a place to stay away from the general population," said Hurd. "Waiting 14 days before joining the general population allows the chance to determine if they will become symptomatic for COVID-19.
"Once the 14 days are up, and they are asymptomatic, they could then join the general population," said Hurd."This is one way they could use the isolation rooms."
She added that the isolation rooms are also available for residents who begin to show symptoms and must wait on a medical evaluation. She said the rooms allow sick residents to be quarantined.
Pine Haven resident Frederick Harris, 54, formerly of Kiball in McDowell County, said Tuesday that residents are as concerned as the rest of the public about transmission of the deadly coronavirus.
"We're just very cautious about this. Very cautious," said Harris, who shares a room with one other resident. "We go to the store and doctor's appointments, necessary things that we need, that we can get, and come right back."
He reported that residents wear masks and gloves.
"We keep everything pretty clean around here," he added. "We clean the floors, wipe down the machines and doorknobs and all of that.
"We talk to one another.
"We make sure that, if we see somebody out in the street, we don't get too close to them," he said. "We do all the six foot (distance), and we just talk and say hello and keep going."
Harris came to Pine Haven earlier this year.
He said he had taken his mother to Cleveland, Ohio. But when his mother died, he came home to West Virginia.
"Cleveland was alright, but it ain't nothing like being home," he explained. "This is where I was born and raised and used to run around in these hills, all the time.
"This is home to me."
In early 2020, he said, he reported to a Welch hospital emergency room with a mild heart attack. Welch staff transferred him to Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
"They helped me a lot," he said of Raleigh General. "Then, I ended up here at Pine Haven, because I didn't have nowhere to stay."
He heard little about COVID-19 in February, when he was admitted, he said.
"Nobody knew nothing about it at the time, until after I got out of the hospital," Harris reported
Pine Haven residents later became as worried about transmitting the virus as everyone else in the state did, Harris said.
"They was saying how somebody in Cleveland had caught it," he recalled. "I said I couldn't have caught it.
"So then, everything from there, everything just started going really good for me at Pine Haven.
"I don't worry about nobody here having it, but I worry about somebody coming in might," he said. "Because you got so many people out here that haven't been tested.
"At least, they do here, kind of," Harris said. "They make sure nobody don't just walk through the door. They make sure they take temperatures and access if you've been to the hospital or been tested anywhere.
"That's the good thing about this place."
Horn said that FMRS Health Systems Inc. had recently provided additional space for the homeless shelter by asking that residents of an addiction treatment program return home and utilize teleconferencing for treatment if they had homes. Those without homes were permitted to stay at Pine Haven, he added.
"I had 16 people in one room, so I needed to spread them out for their protection, the staff's protection," Horn said.