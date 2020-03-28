Although the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering enhanced pay for day care centers to provide child care to “essential workers” in the state, a local physician said Friday that day care centers in West Virginia should be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that one parent per household should be paid full unemployment benefits to provide child care at home.
Dr. Ayne Amjad pointed out that an executive order by Gov. Jim Justice closed schools.
“We need to keep a strict, 14-day minimum stay-at-home policy for everyone, including children,” Amjad said later. “I understand the dilemma for parents who work, and there is no clear solution.
“This is one of the problems we have as a society, when it comes to paid family leave and care for children,” she said. “Day care should be closed, and one parent should (receive) paid leave to stay home at this time and not lose their job.
“Let the government pay them equal pay from the job to stay home,” Amjad urged. “It will pay off in the long run.”
Amjad said that the “root cause” of day care is that both parents must work and that many households depend on day care to provide lunch for their children. Paying a parent to stay at home for a short time, in order to ensure that stay-at-home orders are observed, will offset the financial strain and reduce the threat of COVID-19 to families.
She said that employers will be able to “find ways around it” and that all small businesses are finding creative ways to address the COVID-19 threat to their businesses and employees.
“It’s hard to be in that situation that you have to go to work, and you have to have someone to watch your child, but, unfortunately, that is how we carry diseases in society,” Amjad said during a Friday press conference arranged by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold to educate and encourage city residents about the COVID-19 crisis in Beckley.
Grave concerns
Amjad made her comments one day after a local day care operator said that she had grave concerns that a strategy by WV DHHR to pay day care centers enhanced rates to stay open could compromise public health and the health of children.
“I have been up on my soap box about the day cares being open,” said Becky Sparks, owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies on Ragland Road. “I don’t think they should be open.
“I think that it’s putting the children at jeopardy,” Sparks said. “The parents that work, they’re out in public.
“You don’t know who they’ve been with throughout the day, or who they’ve ran into throughout the day.
“Then, you bring the children in.”
Sparks said the social distancing guidelines given for adults are not enough to ensure safety in a child care environment.
“There’s no way you can keep children six feet apart,” Sparks added. “You cannot put them in groups of less than ten.
“You cannot keep them from putting things in their mouth or exchanging pacifiers, no matter how hard you try,” she reported. “I’ve been doing this 34 years.
“You can wash your hands all day long, but it’s just not enough in a day care setting,” said Sparks. “I don’t care what day care it is.”
Sparks emphasized that the scientific and medical communities are still learning about the coronavirus. She said that day care workers have too little information to protect young children from spreading the disease to others.
“Our everyday diseases and things like strep throat, or just the stomach virus, we’ve dealt with that for years,” Sparks said. “We don’t really know anything about this virus.
“If we had a clue of what we were fighting, I’d say, ‘OK, we can keep them, and we’ll watch for this, just like we do other things going around, (like) chicken pox or whatever.’
“We don’t know how long (COVID-19) is going to be around,” she said. “There’s just too many variables about it. You don’t know what’s going on here.
“That’s what scares me. You just don’t know what’s going on here.
“I thought it would be best if we closed.”
A need for child care
In a memo issued to licensed state child care agencies and child care providers by West Virginia DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch on March 24, Crouch wrote that all licensed and registered child care providers in the state were to stop providing care, except to the children of “essential” workers.
“The need for child care remains a critical piece of the COVID-19 response, and it is the goal of WV DHHR Bureau of Children and Families (BCF), Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) to make every attempt to provide child care services for the COVID-19 essential workers.”
The memo directed day care providers to follow a link and register to provide care of children of essential workers. If approved, DHHR would issue a Temporary Critical Child Care Site Certificate, which would be valid through April 30, with a possibility of extension.
Critical Child Care agencies would be paid at a Tier III rate, which is an “enhanced” rate, according to the memo. Once the critical care certificate expired, day care providers would return to their original Tier status.
Health care professionals, coal mining, manufacturing and supply chains for critical products and industries, media, government, first responders, laundry services, religious entities, hardware and supply stores, grocery and pharmacy workers, food, beverage and agriculture workers, human services organizations and child care providers are among those who are considered “essential” under the governor’s order.
Sparks reported that a representative of Raleigh General Hospital had offered a contract to Bullfrogs and Butterflies to provide care for RGH staff during the COVID-1 threat.
She said she had considered applying to DHHR for licensing as a critical care provider to meet the need of the local work force but decided against it, based on her knowledge of how germs pass among small children and the fact that the public still knows relatively little about the COVID-19 virus, which started in China in December.
“They closed public schools for all the older children,” Sparks added. “These little guys, I just think you cannot protect them by bringing them into a day care setting.
“It just breaks my heart.”
Sparks urged parents to find a trusted neighbor or a family member to care for children during the stay-at-home order, as opposed to using day care services.
United Methodist Temple’s The Place for Kids daycare is also closed during the stay-at-home order, parents reported on Facebook.
A Rising Stars spokesperson said Tuesday that Rising Stars is still providing child care services.
Sparks said day care providers are also having trouble finding sanitization supplies like bleach.
She said providers have received little information about whether DHHR rules on the number of children that currently govern day care providers would be waived for critical care child care centers or whether the state would provide sanitization products for centers.
Agency spokeswoman Allison Adler on Friday was investigating Sparks’ questions regarding the number of Critical Child Care agencies operating in southern West Virginia, whether state rules requiring 35 square feet of space per child will be observed in critical care agencies, which agency will monitor and enforce child-staff ratio requirements by DHHR in critical care agencies, and if those rules would be waived until April 30.
Adler was also investigating Sparks’ questions on whether DHHR will require additional sanitization of critical care agencies, if sanitizing and cleaning products to the critical care agencies would be provided by the state agency and whether the day cares would be reimbursed for children’s food and if DHHR will waive requirements that lunches and breakfasts must provide a certain standard of nutrition.