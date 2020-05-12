Pastors open churches, cautiously

For Mother's Day, Calvary Assembly of God church members showed up at their sanctuary for the first Sunday of corporate worship in several weeks.
"Obviously, it was exciting," said pastor John Jordan on Tuesday. "It's exciting, just to be able to see everyone that was able to come out.
"There is the disappointing aspect," he added. "We're used to shaking hands and hugging."
Since mid-March, Calvary and other churches in the region have been offering online worship services and Mass online or, in some cases, drive-up services in the parking lot. But church services fell under Justice's second week of "West Virginia Strong-The Comeback" plan that aims to reopen the state economy in six weeks.
As a result, local churches are cautiously starting to open the doors to their congregants — with strict guidelines from West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
At Calvary, Jordan said, every other pew in the 1,200-seat sanctuary was blocked from use on Sunday. As a result, the 150 congregants who showed up for worship were seated with six feet of social distance between them. Physical contact like handshaking and hugging is strictly prohibited.
"So it's awkward to see people," said the pastor. "You're just so excited.
"You want to go up, and there was times that I noticed we'd seat somebody, and it's kind of like, we'd start to make movement toward each other, and then we'd catch ourself.
"So that's awkward," the pastor continued. "But for me, it's great to see our people and preach.
"And the people that gave us feedback, as they were walking out the door, and we were waving at them, was, 'Hey, this was so good. We're glad to be back.' "
On most Sundays, Jordan said, 250 to 275 people attend services. During the pandemic, Jordan said, church leaders are asking healthy congregants to climb the steps to the balcony for seating — a place where nobody usually sits for worship.
A medical doctor at the church has helped Jordan to develop a plan for providing in-person church services while still protecting congregants, said the pastor.
"We did require everyone to wear masks, and we provided masks for them," said Jordan.
There is currently no children's ministry, he added.
"We felt like we needed to just develop a more strategic approach, before we re-introduce children's ministry at the church.
"We're hoping to see that happen, in the future," Jordan said. "But, as of now, we're not going to be offering children's ministry."
Other local faith leaders are opening the church doors, too. Like Calvary Assembly, they are doing it slowly and cautiously.
Rev. Father Paul Wharton, priest of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Beckley, cautioned parishioners to proceed carefully.
From March 13 until Justice issued his order allowing gatherings, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, which covers St. Francis, canceled all public celebrations of Mass, canceled or postponed all non-essential meetings, closed schools and dispended Catholics from their obligation to attend Mass.
Wharton said on Tuesday that he is urging his parishioners who are 65 or older, and those who have health problems, to wait and begin attending Mass at a later date.
"For faith-filled, practicing Catholics being able to receive Holy Communion is so central to who we are," he said. "It is truly painful for many not to be able to receive what is so important to them.
"My biggest concern – even nightmare – is that the people who are 65-plus years old and those with at-risk health problems will be the first in line," he said. "I am doing everything I can to convince them to wait and see what happens when churches begin reopening.
"I would just as soon let someone sell me the New River Gorge Bridge at a special clergy discount, as I would believe the politicians and pundits who have been mistaken again and again."
Wharton said only about 72 people will be allowed at St. Francis for each Mass, in accordance with social distancing laws. The church will be sanitized and disinfected afterwards, he added.
"Anyone who has tried to buy hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, Clorox wipes, and the like knows how difficult finding these supplies is right now," Wharton noted.
United Methodist Temple pastor Rev. Steve Hamrick said Tuesday that the church council has not yet set a date that in-person worship services will begin at UMT.
"It's probably not going to be until June, but it's more based on when they say it's safe for 100 people to be together," Hamrick said. "That's kind of our guideline right now.
"We're trying to look at all the CDC guidelines and regulations.
"Even if we get back to worshiping together, you'll be in a mask, six feet apart, a pew between you and no singing," he reported.
UMT governing members are considering whether The Place for Kids, a day care ministry for children and parents, will open next week, he said.
Beckley Praise Church Pastor Paul Chapman said Tuesday that his Beckley church aims to start in-person services this month but will separate older and younger church members.
"I plan on having separate services for our older group on the 17th of May," he said. "Then, 59 and younger the next week."
He said all church members are planning to meet on May 31.
The church will be sanitized after each meeting, he added.