Partnerships help lab tech students

Students in New River Community and Technical College’s medical laboratory technician program have been learning about regional career opportunities and preparing for their clinicals with help from Appalachian Regional Hospital, Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Lewis Gale Allegheny Medical Center in northern Virginia.
Laboratory professionals perform phlebotomy and analyze tissues, blood and body fluids to help physicians diagnose and treat diseases or monitor a patient’s health. New River CTC’s program prepares graduates for technician-level positions in clinical laboratory environments in hospitals, physician’s offices, commercial laboratories, biotechnology, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and veterinary laboratories.
New River CTC launched the MLT program in 2016. To date, all graduates taking the exam within a year of graduation have a 100 percent pass rate on the certification exam and a 100 percent employment rate.
Applications are now being accepted for fall. The MLT program is a selective admission program, meaning students must apply to and be accepted into the program before enrolling in program coursework. Prerequisites include chemistry, anatomy and physiology and college algebra.
For information about the MLT program, contact MLT Program Director Diane Tyson at 304-929-5038 or dtyson@newriver.edu. For information on admissions and programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.