The State Fairgrounds in Fairlea was the site of a regional Covid-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.
Although no figures were immediately available on the number of vaccines dispensed at the multi-county event, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 6,300 vaccines were to be divided among 14 such clinics conducted statewide this week as part of his “Save Our Wisdom” initiative.
The clinic at the fairgrounds was advertised as being for people age 80 and over. Participants were required to set up appointments through the Health Department in their home county. Counties included in this event were Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming.
One of the people who received a vaccination Thursday, 88-year-old Ann Carmichael, said her experience at the event was very good.
“Everyone was congenial and polite,” the Fayette County resident said. “It was well-organized.”
Wheelchairs were available for those who needed them, Carmichael said, noting she gets around fine with a walker.
James Stidom, 74, of Frankford said when he and his companion arrived at the fairgrounds a little before 10 a.m. Thursday for their appointments, some 50 cars were ahead of them in line. Stidom said it appeared some of the early birds were turned away.
He said he had signed up on waiting lists at various local health care agencies to secure the best chance of being vaccinated.
“I put my name in at Rainelle, Maxwelton and the Health Department,” Stidom said Thursday. “The Health Department called me yesterday and told me what time to be at the fairground today.”
He noted that his companion’s 99-year-old mother also received a vaccination, with a health care worker coming out to the car to administer the dose.
Billy Copeland, 82, who lives just west of Lewisburg, said he and his wife encountered a little traffic snarl upon their arrival at the fairgrounds Thursday, but the event was otherwise worry-free.
“Everybody was nice and friendly,” Copeland said. “There were people to direct you in at the door. It was a lot better organized than some (vaccination events) you see on TV.”
He said the process in the West Virginia Building was quite streamlined, with a table where two young women took the couple’s information, then another table where the shots were administered and finally another area where those who had been vaccinated waited out the mandated 15-minute period to be monitored for adverse reactions.
Neither Copeland nor his wife, Nancy, suffered any ill effects from the shot, he said. In fact, Nancy Copeland, 83, went back to her job at Davis-Stuart only a short time after receiving the vaccination.
Billy Copeland said he’s been diligent about wearing a mask in public, avoiding crowds and mostly staying at home. Getting the vaccine provides another layer of safety, he noted.
“I just think you ought to do everything you can do to keep yourself and other people from getting this virus,” he said.
