Public school students haven't been in an actual classroom since March 13 when Gov. Jim Justice ordered all schools to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And their parents were handed a job they may not have been prepared for — teaching their children full time.
Although teachers have been communicating with their students via social media, through emails, and in virtual chats such as Zoom, they haven't quite had the chance to teach their students new curriculum. Some parents are picking up the slack, insisting their children do their homework. But some are also turning to more nontraditional learning opportunities.
Mary Brown has been working full-time as a temporary helper at a local nursing home in Wyoming County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because her husband was furloughed when the spread of the virus began, Brown had to take the job. But she and her husband didn't let that stop them from making sure their children had what they needed.
"Schoolwork is very important, especially since they could lose months of instruction if it is not kept up with," Brown said. "However, we do have our creative days to learn in more nontraditional manners, like cooking, baking, and playing card and board games."
Brown said her family feels the main thing to remember is to keep their children actively engaged in their surroundings. With two children — Laina, 12; Logan, 9; and another 16-year-old daughter who lives with them part-time — their family is kept busy.
Brown said her children, who are naturally active, usually stay busy on their own. Although she feels schoolwork is important, the way they conduct their schooling is very relaxed.
"Teaching and learning from home is very different from doing it in school," she said. "To have seven hours of home-schooling would be a definite overload since the focus is only on them and not an entire class."
While the Brown family has done its best to make sure the children get the instruction they need, Laina and Logan have begun missing their actual classrooms at school. Brown said they had their moments of thinking it was "cool" to be out of school, but the moments of sadness sank in shortly after.
"Those moments of sadness began when they realized they won't be returning to the desks they sat in, the lockers they had, the teachers they grew comfortable with, and their friends," she said.
Brown's son began special education courses this year, and she said he has taken the closure the hardest. With their teachers conducting Zoom meetings regularly, which often include their classmates, it's made the separation easier.
"Those have really been helpful in trying to create some type of normal classroom at home," she said.
Brown follows instruction from their teachers, who have provided them with tools to stay active in their learning by using programs such as ALEKS, iReady and Epic.
"We do other activities as well because they have to stay stimulated and have breaks from screen time," she said. "My daughter enjoys baking and art, and my son enjoys being active outdoors and learning about things in our environment."
While maintaining a full-time job and "home-schooling" her children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said she's learned the main thing to understand is all children are different. What works for one will not work for the other, and this can be challenging to work around at times, she said.
Her daughter is a self-learner, she said, and has no problem with completing her work on her own, while her son requires help with comprehension and redirecting him back to any work.
"Being able to do their work at home with them presents many different opportunities," she said.
"It doesn’t have to be a traditional classroom setting. Learning can take place in a variety of ways from being comfortable in their own beds to sitting outside on sunny days.
"They can get as creative as they want with their learning. As a home-schooling parent, I realize our time is better served when they can incorporate their own ideas and comfort into their learning," Brown added.
• • •
Amanda Thomas, a Raleigh County parent, has been doing just the same. Her daughter, Ella, a kindergartner at Hollywood Elementary School, has stayed on a fairly strict schedule at home.
With a hot pink Minnie Mouse table serving as her desk, Ella has a corner she uses as her "classroom." Hot pink chairs surround the table, a pink tablet is a tool she uses, and inspirational prints are posted on the wall to give her the confidence she needs to make it through the day.
"Ella can do all things through Jesus," one print says. Another announces, "Ella is brave."
"Ella is the best of both worlds," Thomas said. "She does enjoy school but like any other kid, she does better once she is there. I truly credit that to the awesome staff at her school.
"I am currently not working so I am able to be with her a lot. I do work in health care but due to COVID concerns, I’m spending some much-needed one-on-one time with Ella."
Thomas' husband Jason, who also works in health care, continues to work full time.
Thomas maintains a schedule with Ella, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She said she feels she may not be as diligent with the schedule as she should be, but feels it's important to let Ella explore.
"She's helping more around the house, cooking with me more, and helping around our church, too," she said.
Although she's letting Ella explore, Thomas said she really commends the work of the Hollywood Elementary School staff. Although Ella is only a kindergartner, teachers diligently check in on her.
"Her teachers, Mrs. Hunt and Mrs. Workman, created a private Facebook page that is specifically for the two kindergarten classes at Hollywood," Thomas said.
"Every day, an activity is posted and we submit their work in the comment section," Thomas said. "I absolutely love that they comment on every single submission. The teachers and aides will also make videos of them reading a story, directive drawing, or something like that.
"Not only are her regular teachers participating on Monday through Friday work, her music teacher, Mr. Calvert, posts an activity daily or does a live Zoom meeting for all students at Hollywood Elementary," she added. "Our principal, Mrs. Hodges, checks in with us parents weekly giving us updates through the calling system. It’s wonderful to hear from the staff, how much they miss Ella and the other students."
Thomas said the COVID-19 global pandemic causing Ella to stay out of school has been harder on her socially than academically. She said Ella is a very "adaptable child," but she does miss the "normal."
However, Thomas said she's never been more thankful for technology, so Ella can video chat with her friends, text, and send emails to her friends and family members.
"She misses her teachers and has mentioned when we drive by her school, that she wishes that she could see them," Thomas said. "She’s also disappointed that she will not get to have a kindergarten graduation."
While many parents have had a more playful or relaxed form of academics during COVID-19, Thomas said she feels more strict. She said it is her duty as a mother to make sure Ella is prepared as much as possible for life, whether it is physically, mentally or spiritually.
"I feel like I would be failing her if I did not have her complete schoolwork that will better prepare her for her next grade," Thomas said. "Not only do I feel like I need to prepare Ella, but I also feel that I need to do this for her future teachers as well."
When the students go back, their new teachers are going to be challenged with knowing the gaps in students' education, Thomas said.
"I’m not saying that Ella won’t be needing help in some areas of education more than others, but I will do my part to help ease some of the load."
