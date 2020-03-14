The threat of COVID-19 bringing a potential outbreak throughout West Virginia has caused worry, leaving items on grocery store shelves slim, including toilet paper.
Those who venture out to get essential supplies will now see several grocery stores in the Beckley area limiting the amount of certain items that can be purchased, including Kroger on Harper Road.
The establishment decided Thursday evening to put up signs limiting each customer to three cases of bottled water. As of Saturday morning, there was a limited amount of toilet paper on the store's shelves.
Sam's Club in Beckley received a full shipment of toilet paper Thursday evening, but it was completely gone by Friday afternoon. Walmart in Beckley has also stocked shelves numerous times, and the toilet paper is gone within moments.
Several other stores have limited amounts of toilet paper, so many people visited several stores throughout the area to find what they need. Lisa Walker, of Beckley, ventured out earlier this week to find the basic necessity, and was finally able to find it at a local Dollar General.
Walker bought a large amount of toilet paper, but she said it was never her intention to buy in bulk. Upon realizing others were buying such large amounts, she worried that when the time came, her family wouldn't be able to get what they needed if all stores were out.
"I don't really have any idea why people are buying all this toilet paper in bulk," Walker explained. "Maybe people are worried about being quarantined for a period of time and feel they won't be able to get any and go out, but for me, it was because I worried for my family since everyone else was getting such large amounts, that when we actually ran out and needed it, there wouldn't be any for us to buy."
Walker has two adult children and said during their busy lives, purchasing toilet paper wasn't a top priority for them, so she purchased for them as well.
"I also have a two-year-old grandchild, and now since toilet paper is running out, people are resorting to buying baby wipes, which isn't good when it comes to people who actually need baby wipes for their children," Walker said.
Although the toilet paper shortage has caused chaos all across the U.S., resulting in physical altercations, Walker said she has tried to be a helping hand throughout it all.
"Yes, my buggy was full with toilet paper, and then one woman in the store asked me where I found that specific brand, and I just offered her a pack of mine," she said. "I don't want to take from other people, and I'll gladly give anything I can to help."
Toilet paper isn't the only hygiene product folks are stocking up on — they're stocking up on hand sanitizer, soap, and many food items.
Paul Marsden, a consumer psychologist at the University of Arts and London, told CNBC that "retail therapy" is contributing to coping with people's emotional state.
"It’s about ‘taking back control’ in a world where you feel out of control," Marsden told the news outlet. "More generally, panic buying can be understood as playing to our three fundamental psychology needs."
Those needs are autonomy, or a need for control, relatedness, which Marsden defined as “we shopping” rather than “me shopping,” and competence, which is achieved when making a purchase gives people a sense that they are “smart shoppers.”
Another psychologist told the news outlet the shopping is over fear of contagion. Sander van der Linden, an assistant professor of social psychology at Cambridge University, noted both generalized and coronavirus-specific factors at play.
“In the U.S., people are receiving conflicting messages from the CDC and the Trump administration,” the psychologist told the news outlet. "When one organization is saying it’s urgent and another says it’s under control, it makes people worry."
