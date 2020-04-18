Pandemic sprouts budding interest in gardening, local food

Larry Berger, 78, digs up potatoes in Sinks Grove in Monroe County in September 2019. Berger says September is harvest month and he has been picking the last of the many vegetables he grows in his garden including potatoes, onions, squash, and hazelnuts and spending his time in the kitchen washing, cutting, canning and freezing his produce. Berger attributes being 78 and not on any medication to gardening. "Its the most satisfying thing with the reward of free organic food," he said. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)