To become a medical professional, one must first receive a quality education.
In spring 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home, schools and colleges had to shut their doors. This presented a problem for educators as they had to find a way to provide students with that quality education. One of the main questions became, “How do I teach my students?”
Those at New River Community and Technical College (CTC) struggled with that question. But the good news, according to Angela Strickland, department chair of Health Sciences, Allied Health and Natural Sciences at New River CTC, is that through leadership, the school was able to navigate the challenges that Covid brought and move onward to today’s new normal.
Learning challenges
Before the pandemic, many schools and colleges throughout the nation had already implemented some form of online learning into their curriculum. So, the technology to move to a completely remote learning environment was there, at least for a large portion of West Virginians. It was just a matter of getting every educator and every student equipped with the tools they would need to be successful.
For health care educators at New River CTC, they had a different challenge – students in those programs rely heavily on hands-on learning, Strickland said.
“When we had to move our lectures to Zoom, it was so difficult to negotiate not only as an instructor, but also for our students,” she stated. “I think if you teach in the health care profession, you are used to having your students in front of you. There is such a fine line between where the lecture starts and the hands-on learning in labs begins. It is such a tactile profession.”
At the height of the pandemic, it was difficult to “pull off some things that couldn’t be done in person,” she said. “The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintaining social distancing, while trying to deliver care in a patient active environment, was really a burden – and an exhausting one. We didn’t always know what to do. We were just trying to do our best.”
She explained that just like those in K-12 classrooms, educators at colleges and universities had the “frustration of unreliable internet,” digital equipment that wasn’t able to meet the needs of staff or students and watching students struggle as they tried to learn from home.
Strickland recalled that the feedback she would hear most often from students during that time was, ‘This sucks so bad. I want to be there. I want to be touching the patients. I want to do this.’
“It was just a real tricky time,” she added.
Making it work
“We were really lucky that our college administration trusted us as health care professionals to decide what was best for us,” Strickland noted, adding that health care programs are separately accredited and have licensing bodies to answer to.
“I can’t give my students a lecture, hope that I can send them to clinicals and they’ll have the hand knowledge to do it,” Strickland continued. “We had to find a delicate balance of teaching and trying to get those psychomotor skills covered.”
For this reason, patient simulators are used to aid in student understanding, and while they will never come close to the learning that takes place in an actual clinical setting, they are beneficial in helping students gain new skills, Strickland said.
Today, the availability of online learning varies among programs, she said.
“When we know that it can be done online, then why not? It gives everyone flexibility,” Strickland said. “But students who are called to the health care profession want to be on-site.”
Program growth
According to Strickland, student enrollment in health care programs at New River CTC has grown over the last year. Although she said that no data exists to say whether or not that increase is due to Covid, she believes it’s safe to assume that the crisis inspired people to enter health care.
“I know that if you are interested in health care programs, and you think that health care is the field for you, then something like a pandemic is certainly something that helps mobilize the troops,’’ she said.
The EMS program has almost tripled in size, increasing from seven to 18 students, in the last year, Strickland said. The nursing programs continue to remain popular, seeing enrollment numbers of about 40-60 students annually.
Even the new physical therapist assistant (PTA) program, which is only one year old, has already seen an enrollment increase from three students to 12, she added, and the two-year-old LPN to RN program is almost at capacity.
“It helps, too, that there is a lot of demand for these jobs,” Strickland added. “I think something all of our students share is they want to have an education that affords a career. You certainly don’t want to enter into a career where it’s hard to find a job, and health care has certainly never been that in my lifetime. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
Filling shortages
The EMS graduation rate at New River CTC is 65 percent. Of those students, 93 percent will find employment, according to data provided by Strickland. Additionally, the LPN to RN program has a 77 percent graduation rate and an 86 percent NCLEX-RN board licensure rate. This means that when students graduate, they are ready to enter the workforce. For employers, this means a lot.
“The nursing shortage is a very real thing,” Strickland said, adding that it’s a multifaceted problem that includes increased stress due to a higher patient-to-nurse ratio and burnout.
There is still a heavy demand for LPNs and RNs, Strickland added. At the state level, they are streamlining nursing education program applications. So, if seats are filled at one college, the application can be quickly transferred to a different college that still has open seats.
Also, earlier this summer, New River CTC announced in a press release they will be partnering with Summers County ARH in Hinton to provide the Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing program to assist with the nursing shortage throughout the region.
Another popular request, especially from physician’s offices, is for medical assistants, Strickland said.
“Medical assistants are able to provide nursing care but aren’t nurses,” she explained. “They do basic intake of care – like checking a patient’s history or working in billing and coding – to fill the gap. I would say that this is definitely one of the biggest requests we get from employers, because they are a little more readily available than nurses are right now.”
Finances and funding
According to Strickland, there have been no financial cutbacks at New River CTC as a result of the pandemic.
“I can’t say that’s been true for all colleges, but I can say for ours, our health care programs – I believe all of them are eligible for West Virginia Invests.”
The grant program, known as the “Free Community College Tuition Bill,” gives qualified students the chance to receive a free education with funding provided by the state.
“That’s been a tremendous help for our students,” Strickland said. “Our Legislature, they don’t do everything right, but they got that one pretty darn good.”
Lessons learned
Strickland said that when Covid happened, and New River CTC had to make the move to remote learning, it changed the way they thought about being a “student ready institution.”
“I think the pandemic was a huge equalizer for many of us, and I think that, health care or not, it brought us to a place of compassion and a place that made us want to figure out what the students’ needs are,” she stated.
With all online learning, educators must make sure students have updated devices and internet speeds to support the technology used, Strickland said, adding that the pandemic changed the way educators advise their students.
“The take-home message is we want to fulfill our mission,” Strickland continued. “We want to serve the needs of our region, and our region needs health care providers. We want to be the place that provides accessible and affordable quality education. The pandemic really highlighted that we can do much more to fulfill that mission.”
“It’s been really eye opening,” she concluded. “I think it’s been a very humbling experience. We all, outside of being educators, have home lives too, and I think that it just opened our eyes to the struggles that we’ve seen amongst our loved ones and recognize those struggles exist within our students as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.