From the bubonic plague to the swine flu to the Zika virus, humans have suffered myriad epidemics and pandemics through the centuries.
The difference? An epidemic infects a large number of people in a country or region. When the disease spreads across national borders, it becomes a pandemic.
As travel from country to country and continent to continent has become easier and faster, so has the spread of diseases.
To date, the United States' deadliest pandemic is the influenza pandemic of 1918-20, also known as the Spanish Flu. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The first recorded infection was that of a soldier stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 4, 1918.
In the United States, the Spanish Flu is estimated to have killed 675,000 people.
Worldwide, the Spanish Flu pandemic infected 500 million – nearly one-third of the global population – and killed between 20 million and 50 million people, according to historians.
Some historians believe the number of deaths could be much higher. Record keeping was hampered by World War I and the widespread impact of the disease. So many people were infected at such a rapid rate, it was difficult to calculate the exact number, and infections included many who were responsible for keeping records as well as medical personnel who cared for the sick.
Not surprisingly, many historians are comparing the Spanish Flu pandemic of the 20th century to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic of this century.
Covid-19, a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus designated as SARS-CoV-2 that spreads person-to-person, was first identified in December 2019 in the Far East. It has since spread rapidly across the globe, greatly impacting public health as well as local, county, state, national and worldwide economies.
The Covid-19 pandemic has killed nearly 264,000 people in the United States and has infected nearly 13 million.
Worldwide, nearly 60 million cases have been reported with just over 1.4 million deaths.
The numbers jump daily.
Covid-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Some individuals have little to no symptoms. Many have a mild case but can spread it to others. Severe illness typically, though not always, occurs in older adults or in those with chronic diseases.
Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea, headache, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches, fatigue, chest pain, nausea/vomiting, and/or new loss of taste or smell.
To slow the spread of the virus, officials strongly recommend always wearing a mask or face covering in public, practicing social distancing (maintaining at least six feet from others), washing hands often, avoiding crowds, and frequently cleaning heavily used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops.
The good news is that three new vaccines are on the horizon and appear to be ready for distribution in the coming weeks. Reportedly, all three are extremely effective in providing protection against Covid-19 with minimal side effects.
Of course, those on the front lines will be vaccinated first. Some plans call for the most vulnerable to get the second round.
Initial reports indicate that vaccines should be widely available by late spring or early summer.
In 1918, there was no vaccine and no antibiotics to treat secondary infections caused by influenza.
Efforts to control the spread of the Spanish Flu included isolation and quarantine, attention to personal hygiene, and use of disinfectants.
Officials also instituted requirements that included closing schools, churches, theaters, saloons, and “places of public amusement,” limiting crowd sizes or banning public gatherings altogether, and requiring people to wear masks in public, according to the CDC.
Most people complied with the mask-wearing requirement as World War I continued and the requirement was touted as a patriotic way to help protect the troops.
In the first wave, symptoms included typical flu-like complaints – fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, among others – which usually disappeared in three to five days.
After the first wave of the virus seemed to pass in mid-1918, people were eager to get back to normal. Business owners rushed to reopen, students returned to school, and people went about their business as the next wave – the deadliest wave – hit.
The second wave came later that year and some scientists now believe may have been a different strain of the same flu. Others, however, think it could have been caused by a “bacterial superinfection,” resulting from overcrowded conditions in the military camps and hospitals as well as poor hygiene and malnourishment among the soldiers.
Still other scientists suspect many of the second wave deaths could have been aspirin poisoning. Officials of the day – including the U.S. surgeon general and the Journal of the American Medical Association – had recommended the use of aspirin, up to as much as 30 grams per day which is now known to be toxic, according to the History Channel. Symptoms of aspirin poisoning include hyperventilation and fluid in the lungs.
In September 1918, a soldier stationed at Camp Devens, in Massachusetts, was sent to the hospital, according to the CDC.
“The next day, more than a dozen more were sent to Devens’ hospital. At its worst point, 1,543 soldiers at Devens alone were diagnosed with the flu in a single day,” the CDC reports.
The rapid spread was fed by the movement of troops, historians note.
In the second wave, one doctor reported that death came within a few hours of the first symptoms, according to the CDC.
Victims suffered pneumonia, extremely high temperatures, coughed up blood, or bled from their ears, nose, and/or eyes, their skin turned blue, and many drowned in their own fluid-filled lungs, according to historians.
Young, healthy people – ages 25 to 35 – were especially hard hit and many died within 24 hours of their first symptoms.
Many of these young adult victims suffered a “cytokine storm,” during which an excessive immune system reaction resulted in multiple body organs shutting down, causing death.
Those with weaker immune systems did not respond in the same way, which spared the very young as well as older people, according to historians.
Some scientists believe the end of World War I, as well as the end of troop movements across the globe, helped stop the pandemic.
Other scientists theorize victims either died or developed immunity.
Still other scientists speculate the virus merely mutated to a less lethal strain – a common occurrence.