Pandemic numbers fall in Mountain State, but positive test rate remains stubbornly high

As critical pandemic numbers fell in West Virginia on Wednesday to levels not seen since around the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the daily positive test rate remained stubbornly high – at 6.03 percent, a few notches north of its trend line and ahead of its cumulative mark of 5.60 percent.
It was a reminder that even as the Department of Health and Human Resources was counting fewer active cases and declining hospitalization figures, they remain higher than they were in mid November and all dates prior.
Back then, on Nov. 10, the cumulative positive test rate was 3.16 percent.
Back then, there were 7,771 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. On Wednesday, the DHHR counted 23,571 such cases.
Back then there were 277 hospitalizations attributed to Coivd, 85 of which were assigned to intensive care units and 28 to ventilator support. On Wednesday, the respective numbers were 550, 137 and 63 – all down over the course of the past two weeks, but still dangerously high.
In keeping with the theme of hopefulness couched in deep concern, the world counted 100 million known coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the Biden administration officials warned on Wednesday that as many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, and yet here in West Virginia, 171,235 people had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine while 46,094 had received a second dose.
While the vaccine rollout remains dependent on lagging production, public health officials – noting highly transmissible coronavirus variants in the country – are urging Americans to wear multiple masks by including both a cloth mask strapped over a surgical mask. Best yet, they say, is to use the highest quality KN95 or N95 masks.
Meanwhile, across The Register-Herald’s nine-country market, another 109 confirmed Covid cases were reported by the DHHR on Wednesday following 137 reported Tuesday. Raleigh County continues to lead all others with 28 on Wednesday, 44 on Tuesday and 4,022 overall.
Over the past two reports, the DHHR has confirmed 12 deaths from southern West Virginia, 6 of them from Mercer County, which now has lost 85 people to the highly infectious disease. They were a 77-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 83-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 72-year-old man from Nicholas County, a 69-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 78-year old man from Greenbrier County, an 83-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, an 83-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old man from Mercer County, an 80-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 87-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 65-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 93-year-old woman from Mercer County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,155), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394), Wyoming (1,531).