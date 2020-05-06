Pamela Alderman new Southern president

From a field of 50 applicants, Dr. Pamela L. Alderman has been selected as the new president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and will begin her duties May 11.
She was chosen to serve as the college's 10th president by the Board of Governors and Presidential Search Committee following an extensive nationwide search that began in September, after the retirement of Robert Gunter.
Alderman graduated from Southern in 1977, receiving an associate of science in nursing and an associate of arts in general studies. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 and 1990, obtaining a bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in nursing, respectively.
In 2012, she received her Doctor of Education, with a major in Leadership Studies and an area of emphasis in Appalachian Studies, from Marshall University.
She worked 28 years at Southern, serving in various administrative and professorial capacities.
She was also appointed by the Chancellor of the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia to facilitate the development and implementation of a common, concept-based nursing curriculum in five community colleges in West Virginia.
A lifelong resident of Chapmanville, Alderman most recently served as the dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences, chair of the Capito Department of Nursing, and professor of nursing at the University of Charleston.
“We will miss Pam’s thoughtful leadership here at UC,” noted Martin S. Roth, University of Charleston president. “She worked effectively across the university, as well as within the School of Health Sciences, driving new program innovations and continuous improvement efforts. She is well poised for the presidential leadership position at Southern.”
“I’m so excited to begin my tenure at Southern,” Alderman said. “I’m a graduate of Southern, and I began my career here. This college is my home. I look forward to working with everyone to help make this college everything I know it can be.”
Southern’s presidential search came amid the COVID-19 pandemic which added challenges during the interview process.
“Southern’s board had already begun its presidential search when the coronavirus pandemic began crippling the globe,” said Dr. Lisa Haddox-Heston, Southern’s board of governors chair. “While other institutions suspended their presidential searches, our board decided it was in the best interest of this institution to continue.
“We had a large pool of highly qualified candidates from across the country and interviewed several. In the end, we decided that Dr. Pamela Alderman was the best candidate and elected her based upon her unique qualifications.
“Dr. Alderman is an alumna of Southern, the only graduate of this college to become its president. We look forward to working with her.”
Alderman replaces Samuel Litteral, who has served as interim president since Gunter's retirement.