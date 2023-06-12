CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State health officials say the biggest challenge with reunifying children in the foster care system with their birth parents has been impacted by the ongoing drug epidemic.
Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services, said they’re marking National Reunification Month this June by applauding foster parents who step up to take care of children in need.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/11/pack-says-online-dashboard-has-been-a-helpful-tool-as-wv-works-to-reunify-foster-kids/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.