The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting three Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinics, one each in Hilltop, Beckley and Bluefield.
On Thursday, March 17, and Thursday, March 31, the clinic will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
Also this Thursday, March 17, a clinic will he held at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Hilltop, the clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, March 19, and Saturday, April 2, at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center at 285 The Baptist Road.
All testing and vaccinations at both clinics will be conducted on a first come first serve basis.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.