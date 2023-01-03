charleston, w.va. – The Covid-19 surge testing team for the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, Jan. 5, at John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones St., Bluefield, from noon to 4 p.m.

All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing and booster shots are now available.

For more information call 304-741-7157 or visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.

