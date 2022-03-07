PAAC offering free testing, vaccinations and boosters March 12

The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 12, at the United Apostolic Church located at 1010 S. Kanawha Street.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.