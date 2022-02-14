The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 testing team will host a free walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.