charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Wednesday in the Student Union on the campus of WVU Tech.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.