charleston, w.va. – Covid-related deaths jumped by 17 in the state’s Friday pandemic report, pushing the state’s total to 7,778 and to 106 over the past nine days.
The result of that nine-day tally is a daily Covid death rate of nearly 12 that ranks slightly below the first three months of last year when the highly infectious disease was running rampant and setting records in the state and around the country.
The silver lining appears in almost all other statistics collected by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as the positive test rate and hospitalizations were down while active Covid cases were up marginally over the past 24 hours.
Still, according to charting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), five counties in the Register-Herald’s primary market – Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming – have community Covid levels that are rated “high.” Three others – Raleigh, Fayette and Summers – have community levels that are rated medium. Nicholas County’s community level is rated low by the CDC.
According the DHHR statewide counts, the daily positive test rate fell in the Friday report to 7.88 percent from 9.54 percent, the lowest it has been since posting a 6.98 percent rate on Dec. 13, 2022.
The number of active cases was 28 higher in the Friday report from Thursday’s, totaling 1,079 and staying above 1,000 for a 30th consecutive day.
And the number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the disease fell to 301 from 308 in the latest report, still standing above 300 for a 17th consecutive day.
In its Friday report the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 98-year old female from Logan County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old male from Summers County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County and an 88-year old male from Putnam County.
– By J. Damon Cain
