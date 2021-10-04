Oral, facial surgery office reopens

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is reopening its office at 150 Brookshire Lane today, offering patients its full range of services, including but not limited to dental implants, general extractions, and wisdom teeth extractions.
The office at 150 Brookshire Lane was closed for three months for renovations.
Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS, said, “We have a long-standing commitment to the city of Beckley and the region, and we wanted to offer state-of-the-art equipment and a first-class patient experience.”
Krajekian said an open house will be held soon to allow the community to visit the offices, meet the staff, and see the updated space.
For more information on MSOFS and its services, please visit https://mtstateoms.com/.