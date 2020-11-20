A new online map of all free Covid-19 testing locations across West Virginia has been launched on the state’s Covid-19 website.
“This map will provide real-time access to all available testing sites,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to use this resource to find a location for yourself and for your loved ones to get tested.
Users can filter the map by type of testing site, including daily testing events, recurring testing events, and pharmacy testing locations.
Each location is marked on the map with a pin. After finding a testing location nearby, users are able to click on the pin for more information about that particular testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.