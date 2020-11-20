US OKs 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK'd the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A new online map of all free Covid-19 testing locations across West Virginia has been launched on the state’s Covid-19 website.

“This map will provide real-time access to all available testing sites,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to use this resource to find a location for yourself and for your loved ones to get tested. 

Users can filter the map by type of testing site, including daily testing events, recurring testing events, and pharmacy testing locations.

Each location is marked on the map with a pin. After finding a testing location nearby, users are able to click on the pin for more information about that particular testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.

