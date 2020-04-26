One Voice Inc. has received a $1,600 grant from Beckley Area Foundation to support its Food for Angels program.
The award comes from the COVID19 Emergency Response Funding at the Community Foundation.
Debra Davis, executive director of One Voice Inc., said the funds would be used to continue to serve snack bags to high-risk school-age students during the health crisis. The Food for Angels program addresses the problem of food insecurities in the home.
This program currently serves 360 students in Raleigh County each month with a weekly distribution of snack bags in order to bridge the food insufficiency gap.
“Our Food for Angels program is solely dependent on monetary and food donations. The COVID-19 crisis has placed a tremendous demand on the program. With the BAF donation, we are now able to continue the program and even provide first responders and CPS workers with snack bags for children and families who may be in crisis,” Davis said.
l l l
One Voice Inc. began in 2005 by Debra Davis, CEO and founder, as a nonprofit public charity. Volunteers have been serving communities across the state and nation by helping individuals and their families who struggle with substance abuse and other life-controlling issues.
West Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the nation for overdoses and deaths.
“Through the years,” Davis said, “we have seen this worsen on many levels; however, grassroots companies like One Voice are working diligently every day to help our communities … one family at a time. Today, One Voice works on recovery from addiction from each end of the continuum of care … from prevention to aftercare.”
For more information about One Voice Inc., call 681-238-5724 or visit onevoicewv.org.
l l l
Beckley Area Foundation exists to improve the quality of life for Raleigh County residents by connecting community needs with the passions of families, businesses and individuals. Through strategic and responsive grantmaking, BAF supports programs and organizations that create long-term solutions to the most pressing needs in its community.
For more information about Beckley Area Foundation, call 304-253-3806 or visit bafwv.org.