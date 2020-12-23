One in nine getting tested come back positive DHHR reports

New Covid cases in southern West Virginia and across the state continued to pile up in the Wednesday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources as the state’s positive test rate hit 11.51 percent – the second highest mark only to the 12.15 high set on April 14 and the 10th consecutive day that the rate was at 8.0 percent or higher.
According to the latest data reported by the DHHR, about one in nine people getting tested for the disease have returned positive lab results.
West Virginia, posting the fourth worst transmission rate in the country, counted 1,199 more cases in the daily report while the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market added 196, pushing its total to 11,013 – 1,464 more than a week ago and 3,875 more since Dec. 1.
Despite pleas from public health experts urging Americans to stay home to avoid further spreading the virus that has killed more than 320,000 people nationwide, millions of Americans are traveling throughout the duel holiday season of Christmas and New Years.
Officials are forecasting a holiday spike at least as great as to what has transpired since the Thanksgiving Day get-togethers.
The state’s numbers, like those across much of the country, have jumped in the past four weeks.
On Thanksgiving Day in West Virginia, the DHHR reported 528 Covid-related hospitalizations. Since Dec. 13, the number has ranged from 693 to 781.
Over the same time, active cases have spiked by about half, moving from 15,326 to 22,826 on Wednesday, the 12th consecutive day above 20,000.
Also up are the number of cases in intensive care units and patients on ventilator support.
Only eight of the state’s 55 counties are not in red or orange, the highest color categories on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease. All counties but Summers in the region are either red or orange.
Mercer County posted 50 new Covid cases in the Wednesday report, continuing a surge unlike any other across the region. In the past week, Mercer has moved from 1,935 cases to 2,353 – a gain of 418 or 21.6 percent. Since Thanksgiving, the additional cases total 1,067 – an 83 percent spike.
The state counted 23 more deaths on Wednesday, a day after adding 42 to a total that has reached 1,194 – 436 in December alone.
Raleigh County reported its 27th death and Greenbrier County reported its 24th.
On Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old woman from Hampshire County, an 80-year-old man from Cabell County, a 71-year-old woman from Morgan County, an 80-year-old man from Wood County, a 61-year-old man from Mason County, an 84-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 69-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old woman from Ritchie County, a 61-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 99-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 78-year-old man from Mineral County, a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old man from Marshall County, a 78-year-old man from Clay County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 71-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 91-year-old man from Cabell County, an 82-year-old man from Monongalia County and a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County.
Cases per county: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063)
– The Register-Herald