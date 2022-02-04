Omicron peaks; new variant in W.Va.

As the peak in the Omicron surge has been reached and is now receding, a new variant has been found in West Virginia.
However, Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the new one, Omicron BA.2, does not at this point appear to be nearly as impactful.
“We have found our first cases (in Berkeley and Ohio counties) of the Omicron subvariant BA.2,” he said, calling it the “stealth” variant because of its different properties in trying to identify it. “We will watch it carefully but it doesn’t seem like it is any more severe (than previous variants).”
Marsh also said the vaccines so far seem to work against the new variant as does natural immunity in people who contracted the Omicron variant (BA.1).
The subvariant is surfacing when the original Omicron variant has peaked.
“We have seen the peak of the Omicron cases and now we believe that is going to recede,” Marsh said. Daily new cases have dropped off recently, with the rolling seven-day daily average at 2,480 Thursday after peaking at 4,003 last week.
But deaths will continue, he added, because they always lag behind the increase in hospitalizations from the surge in positive cases.
That means hospital numbers will still be high and “we are still at risk for more people to die over the next several weeks,” he said.
The number of Covid hospitalizations hit a record of 1,100 earlier this week and remains high, at 1,038 on Friday. During the Delta peak, hospitalizations hit a high of 1,012.
Of those in the hospital on Friday, 232 were in ICUs and 122 on ventilators.
Seventeen pediatric hospitalizations were reported, with three in ICUs and two on ventilators.
The death toll climbed to 5,846 on Friday.
Both Marsh and Justice continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted and that is important to help handle any new variant.
“As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, but we need to take action and protect ourselves by getting our shots,” Justice said. “If you’re fully vaccinated and you still haven’t gotten your booster shot, I just don’t get it. All of our medical experts have told you over and over that, if you aren’t boosted, your protection level, for all practical purposes, is zero. How can you continue to wait? The number one thing you need to do today is get that booster shot.”
“We are constantly on the lookout for new variants of Covid-19 to pop up,” Marsh said. “We did not expect these variants (Delta and Omicron) before. We have underestimated in some ways this virus for a while during this pandemic. We will no longer do that.”
“The thing that scares us all is, we know this thing can snap really ugly, really quickly,” Justice said of the possibility of a new, more dangerous variant surfacing.
The other thing that scares him is the impact it has on hospitals, which struggle to have enough staff to take care of patients. “This is a gigantic worry,” he said.
Staffing shortage is the reason that earlier this week Justice requested a waiver on the vaccine mandate for health care workers from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), pleading the case on behalf of rural hospitals, which are already struggling to keep enough staff to handle the influx of patients.
“I still stand rock-solid behind the fact that you should choose to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” he said. “But we can’t afford to have all of our hospitals have to fire all these people and then be forced to close their doors.”
The CMS responded and so far talks have been hopeful, Justice said Friday. They are “seriously considering” some type of waiver.
It may not be a full waiver, but they could extend the timeline to get vaccinated and “give us some leeway to where we don’t have to fire someone we need,” Justice said.
“They say they will keep us posted,” he said. “I hope it’s not just lip service.”