In this September 2015 photo provided by Botswana-Harvard Partnership, Dr. Sikhulile Moyo, virologist at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, speaks at a study team meeting for the Botswana Combination Prevention Project (BCPP) in Botswana. Moyo, who may well have discovered the omicron variant, says he's been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” — the pride of accomplishment followed by dismay over the travel bans and flight restrictions immediately slapped on southern African countries.