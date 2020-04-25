At a time when several of West Virginia’s largest municipalities are predicting million-dollar shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials in rural Greenbrier County and the county seat, Lewisburg, report that their budgets are holding steady.
“We’re very solid,” county commission President Lowell Rose told The Register-Herald on Friday.
“Greenbrier County has been pretty solid for several years — one of the state’s more stable counties,” he said.
Part of the credit for that stability is due to the commission’s decision to raise the levy rate in 2015 from the state’s fourth lowest 11.98 percent to 12.93, Rose said. Since most of Greenbrier’s general budget is fueled by property taxes, that levy rate bump — the county’s first in 15 years — played a large part in boosting the annual budget from 2015-16’s $11.6 million to $13.4 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
Rose said he’s also confident that the 2020-21 budget will need little, if any, adjustment in the months ahead.
“We’re going to have a lot of growth in the next year with all of the TIF (tax increment financing) projects starting up,” he said. “I hope a lot of that work will go to local contractors.”
Direct expenses arising thus far from the pandemic have centered on the purchase of protective equipment, Rose said. He noted that those expenses are reimbursable from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
As for Greenbrier County’s $100,000 share of allotments passed out by Gov. Jim Justice a week ago in so-called “hero pay,” it does not appear those funds legally can be spent on awarding bonuses to first responders and health care workers as Justice initially indicated, Rose pointed out.
“We can’t give our people bonuses,” he said. “But the county’s not going to keep any of that money either.”
He said he expects those funds, which are in a special account established this past week, to be distributed to the county’s fire departments, EMS units and the Greenbrier Health Department to help defray their costs of acquiring equipment and supplies. But that decision is one the full commission will need to make, and it will be subject to a dual legal review, Rose said.
“When we write our list, we will send it to our prosecuting attorney and to the governor’s lawyers to make sure it’s all in order,” Rose said.
Those plans could be upended, however, if Justice “approves the bonuses and puts it in writing,” Rose said.
Only time will tell.
•••
Lewisburg’s financial footing is also firm, according to city manager Jacy Faulkner.
“We’re not in the same situation as some cities,” Faulkner acknowledged in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
Lewisburg’s comfortable position comes from many years of sound fiscal management, as well as the city’s minimal reliance on business and occupation (B&O) taxes, a revenue source that plays a major role in many larger cities’ budgets.
Only three classes of businesses pay B&O taxes in Lewisburg: retailers with at least $15 million in annual gross sales, utility companies and contractors.
“Our city is not relying on B&O taxes from our small businesses that have had to close down during this crisis,” Faulkner said.
Not assessing those taxes on the city’s small shops, galleries and restaurants was “a good decision for our community,” she said.
“I feel for our small businesses and people in our community,” she added. “We’’ll have to get through this together.”
Faulkner said the fact that several of the city’s largest water-users — schools, for example — have been closed for many weeks will probably have a noticeable impact on water revenue. The city is also tracking expenses closely, especially in such areas as unscheduled overtime and purchasing, she said.
“We are a very fortunate city,” Faulkner said.
“We are doing our absolute best. We’ve got a great team of people here; I’m really proud of everybody. We have awesome employees and awesome leaders.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com