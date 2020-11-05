An Ohio National Guard Medic tests Elizabeth England in her car at a Summit County Department of Health COVID-19 testing site at Chapel Hill Mall on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small, from Idaho to Ohio.