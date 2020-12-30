Officials and parents have mixed reactions to Justice's decision to open schools

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price says that there are "more questions than answers" about how students will return to classrooms fulltime on Jan. 19 as annopunced by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday.
"The way we understood it is, on the 19th, that schools K through 12 are expected to be in in-school learning, either four or five days a week," said Price. "Five is the expectation.
"There will be situations where the counties may have to go four days a week due to facilitation of virtual students."
In response to Justice's announcement, Price said that Raleigh Schools has established Jan. 4, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 as days that parents may pull their students from local classrooms and enroll them in virtual school for the second semester. Parents may visit the Raleigh Schools website, click on the "Virtual School" tab and complete the form between Jan. 4 to Jan. 6.
Students who are already in virtual school do not need to re-enroll, he added.
Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) students will continue the attendance protocol established in the fall semester.
"That's our plan," said Price. "Again, let me emphasize, 'right now.'
"We all know things can change in the blink of an eye with all this."
Justice said Wednesday that students in elementary and middle schools will return to school five days a week on Jan. 19, regardless of the color on the State Department of Education's Covid map, which tracks the prevalence of the disease in each county.
As a result, the Department of Education's school alert map, which had been released on Saturdays this school year, would no longer be used.
High school students, too, will return to classrooms five days per week on Jan. 19 unless their county is "red" which represents the highest presence of the disease of the five colors on the daily Covid-19 infection map issued by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
On Wednesday, there was one county out of 55 in the state that was not colored either orange or red, with 41 in red and 13 in orange.
The governor cited reports from Child Protective Services (CPS) workers that reports of child abuse and neglect had drastically fallen this year, leaving a fear that abused children are not being referred for services by mandatory reporters and others. He also said that studies show remote learning is failing. He added that it's possible as many as one in three West Virginia students have failed at least one core class this school year.
"We know the virtual concept is the next best thing we got, but it's absolutely not working nearly as what in-school learning is all about," Justice said.
The governor added that vaccinations will be made available, starting next week, to teachers and service personnel over age 50.
He added that county school boards maintain authority but said five days per week should be the goal.
Price said that the governor's announcement, in effect, places Raleigh at Phase Four (five days per week) of the district's four-phase plan for reopening. During the first semester, Raleigh Schools operated on a blended approach (Phase Two) that maintained social distancing in schools by dividing children by surname and giving each group two days of in-school learning and three days of remote learning.
"I don't think that, right now, blended is an option for us, based on the information we were given," said Price. "I think that we will know more next week.
"We'll be working through this the next two weeks, and this would be Phase Four of our four-phase re-entry plan, going back to school five days a week.
"Phase Three would be four days a week. We'll take a look at that and decide which of the two is better suited for our county right now and make a decision soon.
"We do know it's in-person learning on the 19th."
As of Wednesday, Raleigh County was orange on the state map, with a daily positive test rate of 6.52 percent – in orange – and an infection rate of 43.43 cases per 100,000 population – in red – on a seven-day rolling average.
When asked about social distancing, Price pointed to the governor's speech.
"You heard the governor say 'to the extent possible,'" he noted. "We'll be wearing masks and social distancing to the extend possible. That's how I would say it.
"That's the guidance that's been given to us."
State Schools Superintendent Clay Burch supported Justice's decision.
"The research shows it is safe to restore the in-person learning model for parents that chose this option for their children," Burch said. "We also know students are suffering because of the lack of in-person instruction.
"CPS referrals have decreased, student social and emotional well-being has suffered, and one-third of our students have received failing grades in at least one core subject area.
"We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person."
Justice, Burch and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's leading coronavirus expert, cited studies that show transmission rates among younger children is very low. Burch said that higher transmission rates in communities are not reflected within schools "because of the mitigations in place."
Parents reacted on social media to Justice's announcement.
Stacy Means of Daniels said that she does not support the plan. Her son, Kane, is a Kindegarten student at Daniels Elementary School.
"My son needs school, but has (asthma)," she reported. "I'm more comfortable with him going two days a week than five days a week in crowded classroom."
Means challenged the notion that West Virginia students are not learning under the current blended model in Raleigh County that requires two days of attendance and three days of remote learning.
"He has done wonderful with his learning this year and has progressed great," she said. "I've had teachers tell me that kids are doing better this year because of the more one-on-one they get in the classroom.
"I 100 percent support a continued blended learning two days a week, as long as it's done the way it's done now," she added. "We are at our worst with cases, and (the governor) wants everyone gathering together in classes but tells us it's not safe to have holiday gatherings."
Leslee Anderson, a former medical assistant at a local hospital, said she had just switched her daughter from virtual school to in-school learning for the spring semester because she believed the two-day blended model would be in place.
"To throw the color map out completely is really not what I think is safe," said Anderson. "I know children are less likely to get serious illness from Covid, but even one getting very ill or dying should be enough for leadership to consider keeping the mitigation the way i tis.
"It will be impossible to keep six feet of distance in our school buildings."
Grandmothers Shelby Underwood of Oak Hill and Ann Ramsey of Fayetteville both disagreed with the plan.
"How can he make that kind of a decision when not only is West Virginia off the chart with Covid cases, but the nation is!" said Ramsey, whose grandchildren have autoimmune disorders.
Woodrow Wilson High School science teacher Bernard Bostick questioned if the plan is realistic.
"I'll be surprised if it happens," he said. "Does (Justice) think that, two weeks after New Year's Day, there won't be a surge?"
Other parents celebrated the news.
"I love it," said Abby Honaker of Beckley, a single mother of four who had last semester asked the Raleigh Board of Education to return to five days per week. "It's about time!"
William Jones of Oak Hill said his daughter needs the face-to-face instruction.
"Her grades are suffering," he said.
Elizabeth Walker of Clear Creek said kids who have Individualized Education Program (IEP) for learning challenges were shortchanged by the shorter time in school, even though some IEP students were permitted four days per week under the current blended model.
"When talking about someone who doesn't even have functional reading and math skills, that extra day means a lot," noted Walker.
Grandmother Terri Thurbon of Beaver said her high-school aged granddaughter was a straight A student who was so stressed by virtual education that she began taking anxiety medications, while another granddaughter misses "half of her zoom meetings with teachers."
"It will be better for my grandchildren to get back to school," she said. "There's a lot of parents that have to work and are unable to stay on top of things when it comes to virtual learning."
Speaking for the group Advocates for West Virginia's Future, which supports a return to five full days of schooling each week, Brooke Robinson of Beckley said that science backs up Justice's decision.
"There has been study after study worldwide showing that (a full school week) does not affect cases rising or falling," said Robinson, noting that England recently shut down everything in the country except schools. "The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has been saying for moths that kids are more at risk from the effects of not being in school than they are the virus itself.
"I am so glad Gov. Justice made this decision for West Virginia's kids," she added. "I'm surprised at his timing (with most of the state orange or red) but so glad."
AAP reported Tuesday that more than two million children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including more than a million since mid-November.
New data from the AAP and the Children’s Hospital Association show nearly 179,000 Covid-19 cases in children were reported last week alone, bringing the total to at least 2 million as of Dec. 24. At least 172 children had died as of Dec. 17, and children made up about 1.8 percent of all Covid hospitalizations.
Of Covid deaths, children comprised .07 percent.
Children make up about 12.4 percent of the total cases in the U.S, but the AAP reported that the number is an undercount because children’s symptoms often are mild, and they may not be tested for every illness.
AAP has reported that the pandemic has interrupted children's academic progress and access to medical care, particularly among Black, Hispanic and low-income students.
"For children and adolescents in virtual learning models, educational disparities may widen further," AAP reported on the website. "According to the Pew Research Center, one in five teenagers are not able to complete schoolwork at home because of lack of a computer or internet connection.
"This technological 'homework gap' disproportionately affects Black, Hispanic, and low-income families.
"The AAP strongly recommends that school districts promote racial/ethnic and social justice by promoting the well-being of all children in any school-reopening plan, particularly children living in marginalized communities."
For parents and grandparents who may be struggling with the decision to send students back to class full-time or opt for virtual education until the pandemic is finished, Price said it is a personal decision that should be made by each parent.
"Every parent has to weigh their feelings, their stress levels and their child," he advised. "There's a lot of things you have to consider...but there's options there for you."