Tuesday’s report: As most Covid statistics in the state’s Tuesday report slid further away from recent highs of the Omicron surge, and as school districts across the state were electing to ditch their mask mandates, deaths from the highly infectious disease continued to climb.
The Department of Health and Human Resources counted 36 more Covid-related deaths on Monday, but 30 of those came from an earlier date via data reconciliation with the official death certificate.
The state’s cumulative death count stood at 6,219 in the Tuesday morning report.
The positive test rate fell out of double digits again, from 10.93 percent to 9.21, and the number of active cases in the state was down 637, or 13.7 percent in a single day, from 4,665 to 4,028.
And there was no county in red, the worst, on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease.
Also down were hospitalizations (from 670 to 645), intensive care unit cases (from 162 to 151) and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support (from 87 to 84).
Active cases across the local nine-county region continued their slide as well, falling to 1,007 on Tuesday from 1,156 one week ago. On Feb. 1, there were 3,339 active cases in the region.
In its Tuesday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Brooke County, a 70-year-old male from Hardy County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, and a 59-year-old male from Jefferson County.
Included in the total deaths as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 55-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year-old female from Lewis County, a 70-year-old male from Fayette County, a 60-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 45-year-old male from Wood County, a 77-year-old male from Grant County, a 56-year-old male from Barbour County, a 92-year-old male from Morgan County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Boone County, a 69-year-old male from Roane County, an 88-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year-old female from Monroe County, a 92-year-old male from Marion County, a 76-year-old male from Pocahontas County, an 88-year-old male from Randolph County, an 86-year-old male from Upshur County, a 97-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year-old male from Randolph County, a 76-year-old male from Cabell County, a 74-year-old female from Wayne County, a 73-year-old male from Boone County, an 82-year-old male from Monroe County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, an 86-year-old female from Mingo County, an 85-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old male from Fayette County, a 77-year-old female from Ohio County, a 30-year-old female from Wayne County, and a 95-year-old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.