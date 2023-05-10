CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s higher education office is celebrating nursing scholarship recipients, education opportunities and recent workforce growth during National Nurses Week, which runs through Friday.
The West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, which provides awards to Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN), Registered Nursing (RN), graduate and LPN teaching certificate students in exchange for service in West Virginia, is accepting applications until June 1 for the 2023-24 academic year. The program is administered by the West Virginia Center for Nursing in conjunction with the Higher Education Policy Commission.
To qualify for a scholarship, a nursing student must be a West Virginia resident, enrolled in an accredited West Virginia nursing program, and meet specific GPA requirements. Prior to being awarded, RN and LPN students also must be at least halfway through their nursing degree program. Students who anticipate meeting this nursing midpoint date during the academic year are encouraged to apply. All recipients must agree to fulfill an in-state service obligation, which varies based on the type of nursing.
With the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating West Virginia’s nursing shortage, the state launched a $48 million Nursing Workforce Expansion Program in December 2021 through a multi-pronged approach to support, recruit, and train nurses. This included $26 million to further develop nursing education programs, through which West Virginia welcomed 810 new nursing students during the first year of the program, and full funding of the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program. The state is funding the continuation of the expansion initiative through $20 million that was approved in this year’s state budget.
According to recent data from the Center for Nursing, there has been a steady increase in the number of RNs working in the state, as well as an increase in younger nurses working in West Virginia, according to a press release from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
The number of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) licensed and working in the state increased by nearly 6 percent between 2021 and 2022 while the number of RNs increased by nearly 1.5 percent. Millennials and Generation X both made up the largest share of the workforce in 2022, accounting for more than 70 percent of licensees working in West Virginia.
