Nursing homes, churches, vacationers contribute to W.Va. virus spike

Nursing homes in southern West Virginia, as they have statewide and across the nation, have been vulnerable to the transmission of Covid-19 – measured in confirmed cases and deaths.
Last week, the New York Times reported that at least 68,000 residents and workers nationwide had died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults, according to the newspaper’s own database. Also, the virus had infected more than 402,000 people at some 17,000 facilities.
But church gatherings and travelers returning home from vacations are contributing to a spike across southern reaches of West Virginia as well.
On Saturday, six more West Virginia residents – five in Logan County – had died of the highly contagious disease that has proven especially hard on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
On Friday, two Covid-related deaths were reported in Mercer County – an 85-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man – in addition to a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The Logan County victims in Saturday’s Department of Health and Human Resources report were all women, ranging in age from 79 to 86. The sixth victim was a 72-year-old man from Cabell County.
The DHHR confirmed all of the deaths.
The state now has had 176 Covid-related deaths since it started tracking the pandemic in March. The DHHR has confirmed 14 deaths in the past week.
Logan County, which has been struggling against spread of the disease, has recorded a total of 431 Covid-19 cases, up 77 from a week ago and up 384 from one month ago.
The spread of the virus in Logan County has turned its state color code to red – meaning school schedules will be limited and the fall high school sports schedule has been put on hold.
Steve Browning, administrator for the Logan County Health Department, told MetroNews on Aug. 4 that while case numbers were still on the rise, the daily increases in Logan County were beginning to come in at lower amounts following jumps in July attributed to a couple of factors.
Returning vacationers was one, Browning said.
“Then we had a few church outbreaks that were primarily related to a gospel group and then just one on its own that was separate from that. Then it was their contacts that started to become positive,” he said.
“Those two factors, with the contacts becoming positive, all sort of started to balloon our numbers really quick.”
At the time, the Logan County Health Department was reporting 176 total confirmed positive cases dating back to March. Since then, the numbers have more than doubled, spiking 145 percent.
The deaths in Mercer County on Friday were from the Princeton Health Care Center, the site of a major outbreak, according to reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 20, and all were residents of PHCC.
Mercer County was not spared from new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with the DHHR daily report saying it had eight more cases, bringing its total to 272 – up from 74 one month ago.
Monroe County, too, is in the thick of an outbreak, reporting 26 new cases on Saturday, raising its total to 57, according to the DHHR.
A long-term care facility, Springfield Center in Lindside, reported 27 positive tests among residents, 18 among staff and three hospitalizations by Thursday.
Both Mercer and Monroe counties have been moved to “orange” on the state’s color code, the second highest.
If that orange stands or moves into the red on Sept. 6, school instruction in those counties will be all virtual and no sports or extracurricular activities will be allowed at least for that first week of classes, scheduled to start Sept. 8.
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools – including sports and extracurricular activities.
Gov. Jim Justice said the orange designation will prohibit in-person instruction and sports activities for the first week of school only. After that, a county falling under orange can offer in-person instruction and sports practices but no games.
The red zone, which indicates a rising number of new positives, means all virtual instruction and no sports or extracurricular activities.
Statewide, 119 new confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease were reported, but because lab results came in high – 7,499 – the daily positive test rate came in low, at 1.68 percent.
Regionally, Fayette County reported four more cases, pushing its total to 187, while Raleigh’s recent climb cooled, adding one case. Greenbrier County also added a single case while McDowell added two. Nicholas and Wyoming counties’ numbers stayed flat from Friday while Summers County backed up one case, falling from 19 to 18.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (51).