The Greenbrier County Health Department is facilitating testing for COVID-19 in 800 residents and staffers in all skilling nursing facilities within its jurisdiction, according to a report issued by the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force.
“It’s likely that these tests will lead to significant numbers of additional positive tests,” the report warned.
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered that residents and staff members at all of West Virginia’s nursing homes be tested due to what he termed “inconsistent data” he was receiving from the field.
“I’m sick and tired of listening to the discrepancies,” Justice said in a virtual press briefing that day.
The problem surfaced on Thursday, when a visibly agitated governor said the procedures he had outlined, requiring every resident and staffer in a facility to be tested when the first positive result was returned, were not being followed.
“I’m going to get to the bottom of this,” Justice vowed in Thursday’s briefing.
By Monday, Justice reported at his daily briefing that at a single eldercare home in Jackson County, 55 residents and 16 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19, and four residents had died.
An estimated 28,000 people who live or work in skilled nursing facilities are expected to be tested this week, more than doubling the state’s previous test total.
In Greenbrier County 316 tests had been conducted prior to this week’s anticipated 800 additional tests. Four people living in the general community have been confirmed positive, 308 negative and two tests were pending at the time of the task force’s Monday morning report.
