Nursing home outbreak shows signs of community spread

A Covid-19 outbreak detected midweek at a Monroe County nursing home already appears to be spreading into the surrounding communities, according to a public health official.
Health department administrator Julie Mundell, R.N., told The Register-Herald on Friday, “Unfortunately, community spread is very much a concern of ours. We’re already seeing signs of that.”
Mundell said the health department is still involved in the disease investigative portion of the protocols. She said more information from the surrounding communities is also being gleaned via contact tracing, in which trained health personnel interview people who had close or prolonged interactions with an infected person.
While the contact tracing proceeds, health officials are urging those who know they’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive for Covid-19 to go ahead and self-quarantine. People who are awaiting a test result should also self-quarantine until being notified of a negative result.
Public health officials get involved anytime a positive test for the virus is returned at a nursing home, due to the high risk of an outbreak within the facility, Mundell noted. In the current situation, an employee at the Springfield Center, a long-term care facility in Lindside, tested positive for Covid-19 early last week.
Following state guidelines that set forth procedures for a potential outbreak, the nursing home immediately began facility-wide testing of residents and employees, Mundell said. Results from the first several tests came back within 24 hours; most subsequent results have been returned in about 48 hours.
The 60-bed nursing home currently has around 53 residents and 95 employees.
Health department figures for the outbreak as of Saturday evening — four days after the initial positive test was reported — showed 51 confirmed, active cases at Springfield. Of those, 20 are employees, and 31 are residents. Four of the people diagnosed were hospitalized as of Friday.
Additional test results were still pending at a laboratory at the time Mundell spoke with the newspaper.
“Everybody (employees and residents) has been tested, except for one or two employees who were off work this week,” Mundell said Friday. “They’re supposed to be tested today.”
Monroe Health Department’s overall Covid-19 report issued Friday evening, which included cumulative data from throughout the pandemic as well as outbreak figures, showed 74 total confirmed cases, along with one probable case. Of those cases, 58 were active, with six of those hospitalized, and 17 individuals had recovered.
The county had only 20 confirmed cases prior to the outbreak.
Mindful of the danger of community spread, the health department conducted a free testing event at the Monroe Health Center in Union on Saturday morning, with support from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
•••
Speaking at Gov. Jim Justice’s regular Friday Covid-19 press briefing, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch mentioned the cooperation among various health agencies and the owner of Springfield Center, Stonerise Healthcare, in tackling the outbreak.
Crouch confirmed that Stonerise took immediate action upon discovery of the first virus case at Springfield, testing not only all residents and staff at that facility, but also proceeding to test workers and residents at two other skilled nursing centers owned by the company in nearby Greenbrier County — The Brier in Ronceverte and Meadow Garden in Rainelle.
“As is our standard practice, we are actively updating patients and their families, employees and other care partners as this situation evolves,” Stonerise CEO Larry Pack said in a statement issued to media Friday evening.
In addition to the Stonerise facilities, another Greenbrier County long-term care facility — Greenbrier Health Care Center — announced on social media Friday that it was testing all patients and employees. That round of testing was prompted by the discovery that a medical professional who had provided care to the facility's patients the previous week had subsequently tested positive for the virus.
As of the Saturday night health department report, there had not been the kind of substantial movement in Greenbrier County cases that would indicate an outbreak had yet been detected there. According to daily health department reports on social media, the county had seen five new Covid-19 cases in the past week, with no more than one new case on any given day.
Crouch said Greenbrier health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison personally traveled to Monroe County to assist in handling the Springfield crisis Friday, while members of the West Virginia National Guard stood ready to transport supplies, as needed.
•••
The impact of the outbreak quickly was seen around Monroe County as all athletic practices were canceled by the school board and the county courthouse was ordered to be closed to the public until further notice.
An announcement of the courthouse closure, issued by the county commission on Thursday, indicated that all county offices would continue to be staffed during normal business hours — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People with business to transact with the county should call the appropriate office to ascertain if the transaction can be performed by telephone, mail, online or email.
In making the decision to close the building to the public, commissioners cited “the most recent guidelines and best practices” recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county health department and the state DHHR, saying, “This action will reduce exposure to both customers and employees.”
Commissioners pledged in the release that they would continue to “actively engage” with the Governor’s Office, health department, office of emergency management and law enforcement “to make informed decisions.” The closure order will be re-evaluated regularly and may be changed, if necessary.
