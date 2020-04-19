Nursing home death pushes West Virginia's virus total to 19

AP PhotoFILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. For a moment, West Virginia looked like it was going to be the only state in the country to allow betting on the presidential election. The short-lived play by bookmaker giant FanDuel was approved by the state lottery board. But it was announced and nixed within the span of about two hours Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in a bizarre sequence that appeared to baffle top government officials. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said it was ridiculous and he didn't know why the lottery commission would approve such a deal. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)