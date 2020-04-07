A Fayette County nurse has questioned COVID-19 screening guidelines and the availability of tests in southern West Virginia, after two area hospitals reportedly declined to test her 16-year-old daughter for COVID-19.
Kimberly Wilson of Oak Hill said that the girl was later tested by a private physician and learned she did not have COVID. However, her experience showed flaws in the system, she said.
Wilson said that she took her daughter to two hospitals. At the second hospital, her daughter was diagnosed with viral pneumonia of an unknown cause but was refused COVID-19 testing, despite the fact that Wilson is a nurse at one of the area's larger hospitals.
Wilson said a nurse practitioner at the second hospital had remarked that the teenager had a "50/50" chance of having the virus and sent her home to self-quarantine.
Wilson reported that she and her family were on quarantine for five days before they received test results.
She said that she did not want to return to her work without being tested, once she was told there was a possibility that a close family member had COVID-19.
Wilson said her family's experience begs the question of why her daughter was "screened out" for a COVID-19 test, especially since the teen lives in the same house with a nurse.
She blamed guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a possible shortage of COVID-19 tests, which Vice-President Mike Pence announced on March 12 are completely paid for by insurance providers.
"It's been a mess to get my kid checked," Wilson said. "She doesn't fit their mold.
"The CDC writes these guidelines," she added. "The CDC guidelines are not applicable to every demographic."
Wilson said patients who have pneumonia of an unknown cause should be tested for COVID-19, regardless of age, immune system and underlying health problems.
"Even though she's still 16, she's still a pediatric patient," said Wilson. "Pediatric patients present differently, just like women present differently than men.
"Don't blow off a kid with chest pain," she added.
Health officials around the world are still learning about COVID-19 symptoms as the global pandemic spreads and more patients are studied.
The most commonly reported symptoms are fever, cough and difficulty breathing. However, new reports suggest that some patients are asymptomatic, a small number have a reduced sense of taste and smell and cardiac symptoms, and a large number of patients have reported abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Neurologists have reported that a small percentage of patients may show stroke or seizure.
Wilson reported that her daughter, a physically active cheerleader with no health problems and no history of smoking or using energy drinks, told Wilson on Monday that she had awakened with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, along with chest pain.
Wilson feared a cardiac event. She took her daughter to nearby Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill where, Wilson said, the staff completed a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before taking her through one of two doors. One was for potential COVID-19 patients, while the girl was taken through a door where non-Covid cases were treated.
Once a PMC nurse learned that Wilson was a nurse, Wilson said, "the nurse looked like she had seen a ghost."
Wilson reported a physician came to the doorway and asked if she had been exposed.
Wilson said the nurse replied, "'I don't know. I don't know how to label this patient.'
"They went back and forth," Wilson said. "(The doctor) put his stethoscope on two places on her and pushed on her collarbone and said, 'I'm going to discharge her home, with Motrin.'"
Wilson said the ER staff did not perform an electrocardiogram (EKG) to check heart function or do an chest or lung X-ray.
"When he heard I was a possible exposure, he came nowhere near me," said Wilson. "He barely checked my kid. He didn't do anything."
A spokeswoman for Plateau Medical Center has declined to comment, citing federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) regulations, which protect an individual's medical records and other personal health information and applies to health plans, health care clearinghouses, and those health care providers who conduct certain health care transactions electronically.
Wilson said she left PMC and went to Raleigh General Hospital, the second-closest hospital.
"Her lungs were clear. There were no signs of COVID," Wilson reported. "But her breathing was shallow.
"She said it hurt to breathe."
The nurse practitioner at Raleigh General ordered a chest X-ray and lab work. A lab tech discovered that the girl had pneumonia.
Wilson said her daughter had not been sick but had been taking Motrin, which would have masked any fever she may have had.
The family had been in isolation, for the most part, with Wilson not having worked for about two weeks prior to the hospital visit and the family having taken hikes and one trip to the grocery store.
According to Wilson, the nurse said she would check the teenager for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common and contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract of most children before their second birthday.
If the tests would come back negative, Wilson reported the nurse telling her, she would go ahead and check her for COVID-19.
Wilson said the nurse told her that the girl's white blood cell count was not elevated and that tests showed she did not have Flu A, Flu B, RSV or human metapneumonovirus, which can cause pneumonia.
"(The nurse) was like, 'She has a viral pneumonia. Let me go. I have to go talk to someone,'" said Wilson. "She stepped out, she came back.
"They gave (the patient) an antibiotic, a steroid and an inhaler."
Wilson said the nurse reported that the hospital would not administer a COVID-19 test because the girl was not in distress and was not being admitted to the hospital.
She reported that the nurse told her that it was a "50/50 chance" that the girl had COVID-19. She was advised to quarantine her for 14 days.
Wilson said the nurse gave her a CDC handout on COVID-19 and advised her to bring her daughter back if her symptoms got worse or if she had worsening shortness of breath.
"I'm not shaming the practitioner at Raleigh General," Wilson added. "She was very thorough.
"I don't think it was the practitioner's decision. She had to ask someone to make sure she could test.
"Someone above her is saying 'yes' or 'no' on on who can get tested," said Wilson. "I think the nurse practitioner wanted to set.
"I think whoever is above her said 'no.'"
Wilson reported that the CDC paper listed three local places that were doing COVID-19 testing.
Wilson said one of the physicians listed on the CDC handout ordered a test for the girl and for Wilson and the three other children, after the doctor had learned that Wilson, as a nurse, had a higher risk of exposure to the virus.
They were tested at a drive-through testing site on Tuesday at a doctor's office, she said. Staff had reportedly wrapped their legs in plastic bags as a makeshift personal protective equipment (PPE).
Although she had insurance, she said, she was told that tests were $75 each if paid out-of-pocket.
Wilson said on Thursday that her experience has left her with questions.
"It was dumbfounding to me," said Wilson. "You have a kid that has pneumonia. There is no reason she should have pneumonia.
"There's no reason she should have shortness of breath. But you won't test her.
"I have three other kids in the house, and I have to go to work (in a hospital), and you're saying it's a 50/50 chance.
"What the hell am I supposed to do with that information?"
In an emailed statement from Raleigh General Hospital Marketing Coordinator Courtney White, White stated that COVID-19 screening is available at Raleigh General "but only for patients that meet specific criteria from the CDC and DHHR."
White added, "We worked closely with the local health department to ensure appropriate testing that is consistent with state and federal guidance."
Wilson said Monday that all COVID-19 tests were negative and that her daughter is recovering.