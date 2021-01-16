A nurse in Summers County who received the first shot of the two-dose Moderna vaccine is among the 103,000 West Virginians who have struggled through an active case of Covid-19, a sometimes fatal illness that can create a slew of perplexing symptoms in mild and moderate cases.
Eric Jeffries, 43, of Jumping Branch, said he would like to caution those who have received the first shot of the vaccine that they can still contract the coronavirus between the two shots.
“Obviously, I’ve worked with a lot of Covid patients,” said Jeffries. “I am a registered nurse at one of the local emergency rooms, so I’ve had plenty of Covid patients. So when it was offered, I went ahead and took the Moderna vaccine.
“It was seven days after the vaccine I ended up testing positive for Covid.”
Jeffries received the first shot on Dec. 23, with the next shot scheduled for Jan. 20.
On Dec. 30, before he received that second shot, however, he said his first symptoms “hit” suddenly.
When he woke up that morning, he said his throat felt itchy. But one of his favorite daily rituals — his morning cup of coffee — relieved it. He went to work as usual and felt “fine.”
“It basically came out of nowhere,” said Jeffries. “Right around lunchtime, you know how when you eat a lot and, afterwards, you want to go take a nap (because) you just feel drained?
“That’s exactly what it felt like. I started feeling drained.”
Along with the fatigue, Jeffries said, he had a sensation as if he were running a fever, but his temperature was still normal.
A cough and body aches soon followed.
“I went ahead and got tested,” he said. “They did the rapid test and said it was detected.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said it is possible to contract Covid after the first shot.
“It is possible if you are exposed to someone with Covid-19,” she said. “That is why we still encourage everyone to wear face coverings/masks, practice social distancing and proper hand washing.”
She added that the vaccine does not cause Covid and recommends that most of the population be vaccinated, except those with potential allergies to the vaccine.
“I do recommend everyone to get vaccinated after they have spoken with their family doctor and are well informed of all the risks and side effects,” she said. “And go over any history of prior anaphylaxis events.”
Amjad said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources does not have a record of the number of West Virginians who have had an allergic reaction to the vaccination.
•••
Jeffries said that, once he had tested positive, he immediately left work and entered quarantine at home. He took ibuprofen and acetaminophen the first day, which helped the body aches. In the night, he said, the aches and cough returned. He continued taking over-the-counter painkillers, adding four baby aspirin — the equivalent of one aspirin — because he knew that Covid has produced blood clotting in some patients, while aspirin thins the blood.
“I wanted to go ahead and try to thin the blood out, in case I did get a clot,” said Jeffries.
He began taking a vitamin regimen suggested by a friend, and he checked his blood oxygen levels to find that, although he had had no trouble with his breathing, his oxygen level was in the upper 80s and lower 90s, while it should have been at least 95 percent.
“I never had any trouble breathing,” said Jeffries, adding that his oxygen levels later returned to normal.
“A lot of what we’re seeing with Covid patients is, on the X-ray of their lungs, it’s like what they call ‘ground glass.’
“It’s little areas of fluid build-up or kind of like a mucous-y building up in the lungs, so I don’t know if it would’ve done that.
“Like I said, I never felt short of breath.”
The “weirdest” symptom, he said, is when he very suddenly lost his sense of taste and smell — a symptom that a number of Covid patients have reported, including one of Jeffries’ friends who contracted the virus.
“That was one of the weirdest feelings in the world,” he said. “Every symptom I’ve had came out of nowhere.”
He tested his senses along the way, beginning that first day, when he tried garlic and peanut butter.
“Then I tried apple cider,” he said. “To give you an idea, that first night, I spooned some minced garlic out of a jar and ate it and couldn’t taste a thing.”
He tried horseradish and then remembered a tip from others who had had Covid: He charred an orange over a flame until it was black, peeled it and ate the inside of the orange with two tablespoons of brown sugar, all in an effort to detect a taste or fragrance.
“I tried that,” he said. “It did absolutely nothing. It’s wet and chewy. That’s about it.”
Jeffries, who journaled his experience with Covid on his Facebook page, said the strange symptoms have led him to try all kinds of foods, amazing his wife and his 6-year-old granddaughter, who hears his tales of the foods he eats.
“My granddaughter loves Beanboozled,” he said, referring to jelly beans with less than desirable flavors. “I pulled out the worst flavors I could imagine, and I couldn’t taste any of them.
“Then, just to freak my wife out a little bit,” he added, “I ate some dry dog food. I can’t taste it.”
Jeffries’ symptoms were not serious or life-threatening. He said he took down Christmas lights and washed and waxed his car while on quarantine at his home in Jumping Branch. He said he hopes the disease does not produce worse symptoms at a later date, such as ones experienced by those known as Covid “long-haulers.”
He went back to work on Sunday. He said Wednesday that his sense of taste and smell had not returned fully.
“I have had a couple of episodes where I could smell and taste some, not full strength,” he said.
Although Jeffries has not had a particularly difficult time with Covid, he emphasized that he is not minimizing the impact of the illness and how dangerous and potentially deadly the disease can be, with the deaths of 1,761 West Virginians through Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Jeffries said one of his own relatives contracted the disease, lost 60 pounds and was in an intensive care unit at a Charleston hospital recently.
“I don’t know if the vaccine has minimized some of (my) symptoms,” he said.
Jeffries’ wife, 48-year-old Robin Jeffries, had planned to get the vaccine. But she developed Covid symptoms and a test showed she was positive. She said that she is also getting tested a second time because she had started by Jan. 3 to exhibit some symptoms of Covid including a “pounding headache,” despite an earlier test that was negative.
“I’m just praying I don’t get it, which, I think, I have it,” she said.
The second test showed Robin had Covid. Her symptoms were similar to Jeffries’, but she also had very bad headaches.
Jeffries said he would like his sense of taste to return — if only in the morning.
“If I could just get my morning coffee taste, you can do away with the rest of it, because it will probably make me want to quit eating food so much,” he said. “It’s like they say, ‘The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup,’ but not when you can’t taste it.”