As testing for Covid-19 has increased across West Virginia this past month, so, too, has the number of confirmed cases.
Deaths are accelerating, too.
On Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the Covid-related deaths of 10 people – including two people from Monroe County and one from Nicholas County.
The state’s death count now stands at 212, 34 more than one week ago Sunday and 96 more than on Aug. 1 – an 83 percent increase.
The state’s case fatality rate is 2.06 percent, meaning for every 100 people who have become infected with the disease, about two have died. The state’s rate is lower than the nation’s 2.96 percent. And of West Virginia’s five border states, only Kentucky's rate of 1.98 percent is lower. Pennsylvania, at 5.82 percent, is highest.
On Saturday, the DHHR reported the deaths of a 71-year-old man and a 77-year-old man from Monroe County, and an 88-year-old woman from Nicholas County.
Also reported dead from Covid-related causes were a 40-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 86-year-old man from Logan County, a 52-year-old man from Wayne County, a 73-year-old man from Cabell County and a 77-year-old woman from Grant County.
The state started ramping up testing this summer, beginning in July. Over the three and a half months between March 17 – when the first Covid-19 case in the state was confirmed – until July 1, 176,713 lab results had been returned to the DHHR. Between July 1 and Saturday, not quite two months, 249,361 lab results have been performed and reported.
In August, 135,162 tests were conducted, the most of any month. In June, the number was 114,199 and in June it was 76,668.
Along with the increased testing came additional confirmed cases – documenting that the virus continues to spread in the Mountain State.
On Saturday, the DHHR reported 143 new confirmed cases, the sixth consecutive day of topping 100.
Through July 1, with lower amounts of testing, the state had recorded 3,010 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease. Since then, there have been 6,857 more positive tests, including 180 on July 30, the highest of any one day since testing began. Testing also set a record in the last two months, hitting 7,968 on Aug. 19.
And now, officials at school districts – on the verge of opening their classrooms on Sept. 8 – are casting an anxious eye on the state’s color-coded map that dictates whether schools can open, to what degree and whether or not their athletic teams can take the field this coming Friday night when the football season is scheduled to kick off.
Saturday, the color-coded map showed Monroe County with a 7-day rolling average of 32.82 cases per 100,000 population – indicating its schools will be closed, students assigned to distant learning protocols. Their sports team will not be allowed to practice or play a game.
Fayette County at 12.46 came in at orange, meaning face coverings will be required for grades 3 and above at all times and assemblies or large group activities would not be allowed. While sports teams could conduct controlled practices, they would not be allowed to play games – a monkey wrench in sports scheduling considering cross county contests all across the state map.
For athletes in Fayette and Monroe counties to be able to take the field, their numbers would have to drop below 10.0.
Saturday’s DHHR report is not encouraging.
Fayette County reported 12 new cases since Friday, up 60 in the last week for a total of 247.
Wyoming County was up two confirmed cases on Saturday to 66, up 15 in the past week.
And Monroe County reported a total of 114 cases, according to DHHR tabulations, up 19 in the past day and double the 57 cases it had reported one week ago.
Elsewhere across the region, Greenbrier County added three confirmed cases to its total, Mercer stayed at 290 total cases, Nicholas added three, Raleigh County added six, Summers County stayed at 19 and McDowell backed up one, falling from 71 to 70 on Saturday.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).