Number of Covid-related deaths jumps to 27

After staying in single digits the past four days, the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in West Virginia jumped to 27 in the state’s daily pandemic report on Wednesday.
Four of the deaths were reported from Raleigh County – a 74-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 78-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. A 76-year-old woman from McDowell County and a 72-year-old man from Monroe County were also part of the daily death count.
Raleigh County now has had 48 deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease while McDowell County has counted 14 deaths and Monroe County 12.
Mercer County leads all nine counties in The Register-Herald primary market with 91 deaths.
The pandemic has taken 2,058 lives in the state, slightly more than 450,000 in the United States and 2.2 million around the globe.
And while the numbers of people in West Virginia and across the country affected by the disease continues to fall from highs of early January, they are still at levels that are nearly twice as high as last summer’s peak.
Also, public health officials say that there remain more easily transmissible variants of the coronavirus circulating in the U.S.
For now, the numbers are falling.
In West Virginia, active cases dropped to 19,212, the first time below 20,000 since December 10.
Hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and those on ventilator support were off marginally in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Services after a one-day rise on Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 535 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19, 99 of which were in The Register-Herald region led by Raleigh and Wyoming counties, each with 21 new cases.
Greenbrier County added 18 cases and Fayette County added 15 while all other counties in the region were in the single digits.