As officials scrambled at a Beckley hospital and a Princeton nursing home (see front-page stories), and Gov. Jim Justice turned a concerned eye to counties across the southern West Virginia landscape, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Raleigh, Mercer and McDowell counties continued to accelerate.
In Raleigh County, the most populous county in the southern reaches of the state, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 189 total cases – six more than Sunday, 13 more than Saturday, 23 more than Friday and 116 more than July 11.
Mercer County turned in an eye-popping 26 more cases from Sunday to up its total to 165, while tiny McDowell County – population 17,500 – added 12 to its total, rising 38.7 percent to 43 in a single day.
“My biggest concern is what is going on in our southern counties,” the governor said at a Monday press briefing, referring to Mercer, Logan and Mingo counties in particular, all of which have seen recent outbreaks.
He could have thrown in McDowell for good measure. The DHHR reported the county had eight cases on July 11 and only a few more, 14, as late as July 25. But since then, a mere nine days ago, the numbers have more than tripled.
Elsewhere across the region, the spread of the coronavirus was more sedated. Fayette and Greenbrier counties each added two cases, Nicholas County added one, and Summers and Monroe counties remained flat at six and 18 cases respectively.
The DHHR had Wyoming County with a total of 23 cases on Monday, up two from Sunday, but county officials had confirmed 27 cases, one probable and 15 active.
Statewide, the daily positive test rate popped its head above 3.1 percent as the DHHR reported 119 positive tests out of 3,831 lab results.
Monongalia County continues to lead the state in the number of cases with 909 – up nine on Monday.
On Saturday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of all bars in the county – home to West Virginia University – for an additional 10 days. The new order extends the countywide bar closure until Thursday, Aug. 13.
“As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” Justice said in a press release. “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.”
As of Saturday morning, Aug. 1, more than 7.7 percent of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (634/23), Boone (79/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (328/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (98/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (197/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (838/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (154/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/2), Mason (49/0), McDowell (43/1), Mercer (165/0), Mineral (111/2), Mingo (132/2), Monongalia (909/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (255/0), Pendleton (37/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/23), Putnam (171/1), Raleigh (189/7), Randolph (202/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (183/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (225/11), Wyoming (23/0).