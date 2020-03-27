NRH updates status on medical sites, pharmacies, school centers

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, New River Health medical sites remain open at Fayetteville, Scarbro and Sophia to care for the needs of patients and the community. NRH Whipple has been consolidated into the Scarbro site.
According to a press release from school health director Cindy Whitlock, anyone who enters a site is screened for COVID-19 symptoms and the person’s temperature is checked. If the person has a temperature of 100 degrees, he or she will not be permitted into the site. At Scarbro, the person will be taken to a mobile unit parked nearby for further triage and care. Other sites have triage space, as well.
NRH pharmacies will fill prescriptions for 30 days at this point — with emergency exceptions — to not deplete stock of essential medications. NRH Fayetteville Pharmacy is open to the public; Scarbro and Sophia pharmacies are open to New River Health patients only.
NRH school health centers are all closed until schools reopen. If you or your child is a patient of one of the association’s school health centers (Summersville, Oak Hill High, Oak Hill Middle, New River Primary, New River Intermediate, Fayetteville PreK-8, Valley PreK-8, Coal City Elementary, Independence Middle and Independence High), call 304-469-2905.
“Please call first before coming to any of our sites,” said New River Health CEO John Schultz. “We will be implementing tele-medicine for patients who have internet access, and seeing medical patients who have been screened.”
NRH is not currently collecting tests on site but can refer patients who meet established criteria to a local partner for appropriate testing.
Those with questions can call 304-469-2905.