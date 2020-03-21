CHARLESTON — This week, West Virginia’s three associations representing philanthropy and nonprofits requested that West Virginia’s governor and the state’s congressional delegation ensure nonprofits are included in all federal and state economic stimulus support in response to the pandemic and economic downturn.
Philanthropy West Virginia, the West Virginia Nonprofit Association, and the West Virginia United Way Collaborative issued the joint letters to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and the state’s U.S. House members advocating that nonprofits be included in any economic/financial hardship and stimulus funds.
“Our communities are coming together with nonprofits on the front lines responding to dozens of needs reaching tens of thousands of our neighbors across West Virginia,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia, the state’s leadership association for private and family foundations, corporations, community foundations, United Ways, and other funders.
As the federal and state government works on legislation and response strategies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion of nonprofits in any financial assistance programs is critical. West Virginia’s nonprofit organizations are sacrificing their sustainability and managing great pressures to provide much-needed support communities.
Daugherty added, “Nonprofits are one of the first sectors to respond in times of crisis and they need to be included in all federal and state relief funds for stimulus and economic hardships to ensure our nonprofits survive and communities thrive.”
The three associations — Philanthropy West Virginia, West Virginia Nonprofit Association, and West Virginia United Way Collaborative — have made their senior leaders available to assist, advise and provide information to state and federal government leaders with policy and plans development. To view the letters and this information visit http://www.philanthropywv.org/standing-up-for-nonprofits-exhibiting-leadership-uncertain-times/