CHARLESTON — The nomination period for the Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting Board of Directors is open until 11:59 p.m. on April 17.
Director positions open include Beckley (1), Buckhannon (1), Charleston (2), Huntington (1), Martinsburg (1), Morgantown (2), Parkersburg (1) and Wheeling (1).
Quarterly meetings are the second Wednesday in September, December, March and June. All meetings begin at 12:30 p.m., at 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, W.Va., (unless otherwise stated) and are open to the public.
To learn more about the Friends Board of Directors or to fill out the online nomination form, please visit wvpublic.org. For questions, e-mail Development Director Marilyn DiVita at mdivita@wvpublic.org or call 304-556-4900.
— West Virginia Public Broadcasting