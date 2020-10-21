CHARLESTON — There are no current plans in West Virginia to require a Covid-19 vaccine, although it will be strongly encouraged once a safe and effective vaccine is available, state health officials said Wednesday.
During a virtual pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said the number of Covid-19 related deaths in West Virginia now stands at 413. He warned that the pandemic will likely worsen in the Mountain State as we enter the fall and winter months. That led to later media questions of whether the state would require all residents of West Virginia to take a Covid-19 vaccine.
Justice deferred that question to Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s Health Officer and head of the state Bureau of Health, and to Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid-19 Czar.
“As far as any requirement that I’m aware of right now, no one will be forced to take the Covid vaccine as I’m aware of from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” Amjad said.
Amjad also said she was unaware of any current mandate requiring all health care workers receive a vaccine when it is available.
Marsh was less specific in his answer to the question.
“West Virginia has one of the best vaccination rates in the country when it comes to children entering the school system,” Marsh said. “Of course, we want to make sure initially we have sufficient vaccine and that the vaccine is safe.”
Marsh said it was important for health officials to create an environment that encourages citizens to get vaccinated when a safe and effective vaccine is available. Doing so, he said, will protect not only them, but also all citizens of West Virginia from Covid-19.
Justice said 215 new cases of Covid-19 was reported in the state Wednesday. He said there are currently more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases in the Mountain State with more than 15,000 recoveries.
“This killer is all around our land, all across this great country, and is still with us in West Virginia,” Justice said. “Absolutely, it is still here and we’ve got to deal with it. The odds are it will get even worse as we go into the flu season to a more confined situation where we are indoors for a prolonged period of time.”
Justice said there were still 14 active church outbreaks Wednesday, including cases in Mercer and Monroe counties. He said another 20 school outbreaks were still active with 68 confirmed virus cases in the public schools.
The governor also didn’t rule out the possibility of new restrictions or closures if the pandemic were to worsen in the state.
Justice also announced Wednesday that $25 million of the federal CARES Act Relief Fund received by the state is being allocated to assist qualifying West Virginians who, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are struggling to pay their utility bills.
Justice said customers of electric, natural gas, water and sewer utility companies who have experienced economic hardship or uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic causing them to have unpaid utility bills from the period of March 1 to July 31 of this year may now be eligible to receive financial assistance to pay those bills.
Justice said state residents who qualify for the CARES acts funding will be receiving letters with an application from their utility companies in the next few days.
Charlotte Lane, chair of the state Public Service Commission, also participated in Wednesday’s virtual pandemic briefing, and urged utility customers not to accidentally throw those letters away. She said the utility companies also are continuing to work individually with customers who are behind on their bills due to hardships associated with the pandemic.
“My fellow commissioners and I would like to thank the utility companies for voluntarily not terminating customers during this difficult time brought about by Covid-19,” Lane said.
Customers must complete and return the application to either their utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund no later than Thursday, November 12. Past due balances for bills issued before or after the eligible period, or not related to a Covid-19 related event (such as job loss), are not eligible for payment through the grant program, the governor’s office said in a press release issued later in the day.