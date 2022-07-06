Wednesday’s report: As active Covid-19 cases stayed stubbornly above 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day and the 10th day in the last 11, the number of hospitalizations to treat the highly infectious disease jumped to a level not visited since the middle of March.
At the same time, the possitive test rate, while off of a 18.46 percent rate recorded in the Tuesday report, stayed in double digits for the third consecutive daay at 14.65 percent.
Active cases came in at 2,040, down from 2,150 the day prior. But the last time actives came in below 2,000 was June 27 at 1,993.
Hospitalizations jumped by 37 patients to 257 while the number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up by a third to 42 from 32 – the highest that metric has reached since April 13.
Amid the turbulence of the Wednesday report was this balm: No new Covid-related deaths, which in total stayed at 7,069 since two years ago St. Patrick’s Day when the first case was identified in the state.