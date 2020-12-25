The coronavirus pandemic is not taking a holiday.
In the Christmas Day report, the Department of Health and Human Resources counted 20 more Covid-related deaths and a record 1,597 more confirmed cases statewide while The Register-Herald’s nine-county market in southern West Virginia added a record 262 new cases to its total along with two deaths, one in Greenbrier County and one in Raleigh County.
The state’s Rt rate, the effective reproduction number which measures how fast the virus is growing, jumped from 1.15 on Thursday to 1.19 on Friday – the second worst rate in the country.
The state has now counted 1,247 Covid-related deaths and 78,836 total cases.
Greenbrier County, which has more than doubled its caseload with 760 confirmed Covid infections since Dec. 1, is reporting a major active outbreak at the Stonerise Lewisburg assisted living center where 48 residents and 21 staffers are listed as having tested positive and the death toll has reached 11, according to the DHHR website.
Mercer County, on a recent rapid rise in cases, added 76 more cases to its total in the Friday report, 426 in the last week and 1,112 since Dec. 1.
Raleigh County added 41 cases on Friday while Fayette County added 24 and Nicholas County added 19.
Raleigh is one of seven counties statewide and the only one in the region that is not colored red or orange, the two color categories that indicate the highest prevalence of the disease.
Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer and Wyoming are red, while Summers, Monroe, Nicholas and McDowell are orange.
Transmission of the disease is delivering other concerning statistics:
● Statewide, for the 11th day in the past 12, the positive test rate was at or above 8 percent on Friday – coming in right on the number at 8.00 percent.
● The cumulative positive test rate rose to 4.54 percent, the highest it has been since the record-setting 4.83 percent on April 18.
● Active cases in the state jumped by 903, a nearly 4 percent, one-day spike, setting yet another record at 23,860. On Dec. 1, the state had 17,125 active cases.
● Hospitalizations remained relatively high at 702.
● 11 more Covid patients were reported in intensive care units.
● 77 patients were on ventilator support in the Friday report, two more over the previous 24 hours.
On Friday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 67-year-old man from Marshall County, a 70-year-old man from Barbour County, a 73-year-old man from Preston County, a 78-year-old woman from Marion County, a 70-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 85-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 68-year-old man from Cabell County, a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old woman from Mason County, a 92-year-old woman from Boone County, an 84-year-old man from Mineral County, an 87-year-old woman from Marion County, an 84-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 63-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 91-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 51-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 65-year-old woman from Berkeley County and an 86-year-old woman from Randolph County.
“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet secretary. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic and to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression. Please check on your family or friends.”
Cases per county: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).