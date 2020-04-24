Raleigh County officials are expecting a five percent decrease in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller reported on Friday, far better than Beckley city revenues which have "declined significantly," Mayor Rob Rappold said Friday.
"We are fortunate in that we only expect a five percent or less loss of income during these difficult times and we will be able to maintain all the services that Raleigh County expects of the county commission and its departments," Miller said.
He explained that the majority of county revenue is received in the form of ad valorem property taxes. Gov. Jim Justice allowed the collection of real and personal property taxes to be delayed one month, due by May 1.
"They are still due, so that portion of revenue for the county won’t be affected," Miller said. "I do not forecast any long-term impact to the collection of property taxes that would cause the county any serious financial issues."
He said that the county Video Lottery and State Table Game revenue fund, which usually averages about $25,000 to $30,000 a month, will be negatively affected due to the closure of video lottery businesses.
He predicted the loss will be short-term and reversible.
"Once the closure is lifted, I expect we will have some larger than average months of revenue," he said.
Wine Liquor and Private Club tax revenue is expected to see a short-term dip, he said. Miller projected that the revenue could be down as much as $50,000 for the next quarter.
Miller said that while Hotel Motel Occupancy Tax collection has seen a slight increase over the past 10 fiscal months compared to fiscal year 2018-2019, collections in March and April dipped by $77,000.
Miller predicted that the next two months' collections will be down by 15 to 21 percent, based on comparisons of this year's collections to past fiscal years.
"Before this (COVID), we only had two months this year that were less than the previous year," said Miller. "Those two months combined was only $15,000 down."
He said Parks and Revenue collections are lower since campgrounds and other money-raising facilities are closed due to COVID.
"The sooner we are able to open, the better off we will be," noted Miller.
He said services performed at the courthouse such as recordings, title transfers and marriage certificates are expected to be down slightly, since they are now done by appointment only. He said he expected the revenue to rebound when the courthouse fully opens.
Coal severance taxes reported to Raleigh County Commission were about $235,000 for the past quarter, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Thursday.
Tolliver characterized the collections as being above what Commission had anticipated, but the collections were still a slight dip from the previous year, according to Miller.
"Our most recent revenue received from the state was about average with previous quarters," said Miller on Friday. "January through March 2020 was about $235,000, down slightly."
Miller said it is unclear if COVID-19 closures impacted the collections.
"I don’t know if I can point directly to COVID-19 as the source, as this fund typically fluctuates between $200,000 to $275,000 per quarter," he explained. "We do not have any projections on next quarter's collections but the county commission continuously monitors which mining operations are active and those that may idle for a time being."
The $235,000 reported in the first quarter of 2020 was better than Raleigh Commission had anticipated, said Tolliver.
"We got a pretty good chunk," he said. "We were tickled to death.
"We're holding our own."
Tolliver said that mining operations along W.Va. 3 and W.Va. 1 in the county are going strong.
In December, Tolliver shared data that shows Raleigh County coal severance taxes had fallen steadily over the past few years, from $1.78 million in 2014 to $1.12 million in 2018 – specifically, a $654,406 decline in revenue for the county.
Although in 2019 it collected $1.31 million, the county’s coffers are still $469,846 shy of the gains that the county could rely on in 2014.
He added that overall collections for the county budget were around $300,000 higher than last year, despite a 20 percent decrease in collections of motel and hotel taxes this past quarter.
None of the county employees have been let go due to COVID-19 damage to the county budget, Tolliver said.
He added that the courthouse has rotated employees in order to cut down on transmission risk.
Tolliver said construction is still thriving around the county.
•••
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Wednesday that revenue in the city has "declined significantly."
He added that, despite the decline, there have been no lay-offs of city workers.
"So far, nobody has been laid off, and it is our goal to get through this virus without having to do so," said Rappold. "The department heads and City Hall have been extremely attentive to delaying non-essential expenditures and monitoring overtime pay."
City treasurer Billie Trump said Friday that the revenue impact to the city began in February, with revenue collections being the lowest in four years.
Trump reported the drop from last year was over $600,000. The pattern continued in March, with revenue being the lowest in four years, dropping by nearly $200,000 from the previous year.
"We began cost cutting measures early in March and are continuing them currently," Trump said. "As for specific areas of underperformance, the national figures indicate that restaurants may be down around 70 percent as an aggregate.
"Our area seems to follow that pattern," said Trump. "Retail is down, as well, since large retailers such as Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby and others are not open at all."
He said the sales tax was down, coming at the approximate level of two years ago.
"That demonstrated that economic activity across the board was slowing," he explained.
Trump said April collections are expected to be lower but that all of the figures are not currently posted since city officials have extended the filing date without interest or penalty until the middle of May.
•••
Trump and Miller made the financial reports after Sen. Mitch McConnell suggested on a talk show on Wednesday that states could declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic — an option that is available to municipalities but not to states.
The Senate majority leader said that he would rather let state governments declare bankruptcy than receive more federal funding and suggested that Republicans should oppose additional aid for state and local governments in future coronavirus relief bills.
"It saves some cities. And there's no good reason for it not to be available," he told radio host Hugh Hewitt, referring to bankruptcy. "My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don't have to do that.
"That's not something I'm going to be in favor of."
Trump said on Friday that the City of Beckley is not anticipating the need for filing bankruptcy, thanks to careful financial moves over the past few years and during the COVID-19 crisis.
"The City has tightened its belt, but a lid on almost all discretionary spending and is committed to maintaining services for its citizens," said Trump. "Over the last three years, the City has paid some bond obligations off early and. rather than finance new equipment and City improvements, (the city) has waited until they could be paid in full when purchased.
"This has limited the debt exposure of the city," said Trump. "The city has some reserve funds, but it has not been necessary to use those to this point."
Trump said that while the State of West Virginia has been granted more than a billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, guidance has been "very vague" on how the monies may be spent.
"A good use for those funds would be to reimburse personnel costs to the cities and counties for at least the next two months," offered Trump. "This would still leave ample funds to fill the state shortfall, but would keep cities and counties viable since, by definition, if an employee is working, they are essential.
"As local businesses begin to slowly reopen, this could help jump start the local economy."
County Administrator Miller reported that the county is relying on the federal relief fund for extra expenses related to county operations during COVID.
"We expect that everything we have spent on necessary expenses will be reimbursed through the state money that will be sent out," he said. "We are keeping very detailed records of every expense we have had, related to COVID, and will turn those in to the state when the time comes."