Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, during a virtual COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, announced the ninth confirmed death due to COVID-19 in the state. That's of 633 confirmed cases statewide.
The ninth person was a 69-year-old man from Ohio County, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
A 25-year-old male from Logan County and an 80-year-old woman from Monongalia County were the seventh and eighth confirmed deaths, DHHR reported Sunday.
“We send our thoughts and prayers out to all,” Justice said. “We’ll just keep fighting this battle as hard as we can possibly fight it.”
The governor said the National Guard has assisted in testing 100 people at West Virginia University. On Sunday, the Daily Athenaeum reported that a resident of the Towers dormitory has tested positive. The student newspaper reported last week that more than a dozen students had tested positive.
The governor said he was adding Jackson County to the list of counties under a stronger executive order than the rest of the state. That order already included Cabell, Wayne, Wood, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
The executive order states that all businesses, even those considered essential, shall order their employees to work remotely "to the maximum extent possible" and that local officials and the State Police can enforce limits on the number of people within essential businesses. The order also states that people engaged in outdoor activity should include no more than five people and "as much as reasonably possible" stay six feet apart.
“They had the highest increase in cases, over the past 24 hours, out of all of our 55 counties,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve absolutely got to bring Jackson County into that fold.”
Jackson County had reached 30 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon, according to DHHR. Sunday morning, DHHR reported 23 cases in that county.
Seven employees of the Constellium aluminum plant in Jackson County who tested positive have recovered, the governor said. He said the Ravenswood plant reported no new active cases but didn’t say how many had been tested.
WorkForce West Virginia has received 120,000 unemployment claims since March 1, the governor said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington, is now projecting West Virginia will be in need of the most ICU beds, hospital beds and ventilators on Saturday, and the state’s peak number of deaths will be on or about April 20, Monday of next week, with four deaths that day.
That model now predicts 70 deaths by Aug. 4.
As of April 1, the institute was projecting 495 West Virginians would die of COVID-19 complications by Aug. 4
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus czar, has noted predictions change based on information received from the states. All of the institution’s predictions assume continued social distancing until at least the end of May.
"At this time, we are still (a) vulnerable, non-immune population, and will need physical distance and masks, with testing and aggressive (epidemiological) tracing of new positives," Marsh said on Twitter.
The governor also said state officials will begin issuing supplemental payments to families who used TANF in March and were eligible to use it in April.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said DHHR had received a number of inquiries about sanitizing take-out orders and groceries, and handing credit cards and money back and forth to cashiers.
She emphasized that hand-washing is "the key," but also reminded people to cook food to the appropriate temperature, wash fruits and vegetables, and said that while the risk is believed to be low for food packaging, wiping down packaging may help.
She added that some are preferring to use apps to pay, but again, hand washing is “the key.”
