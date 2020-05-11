A 56-year-old woman from Nicholas County has died from COVID-19, that county’s first such victim, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday afternoon.
She joins a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County and an 89-year-old man from Kanawha County as the latest to die of the highly contagious disease, the DHHR reported. The state’s death count is now 57, 32 of which have occurred at long-term care facilities.
The death in Jackson County becomes that county’s 16th, the most of any of the state’s 55 counties. It also has 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Nicholas County has eight. Kanawha County has 186 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. Berkeley County leads the state in confirmed cases with 191.
The DHHR had reported 35 confirmed cases in Fayette County as of Monday morning, but that total dropped to 34 by the state agency’s afternoon report.
Raleigh County has 10 confirmed cases, up one from Sunday, according to the DHHR.
There have been 64,165 laboratory results received for COVID-19, according to the DHHR, with 1,369 positive results for a 2.13 percent positive test result rate.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).