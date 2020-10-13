Two members of The Register-Herald circulation department have contracted Covid-19 and two of their colleagues are awaiting lab results of their tests. Two others have tested negative for the highly infectious disease.
The newspaper closed the department and directed employees to work from home.
Publisher Randy Mooney said anyone calling circulation over the next several days should leave a message “and we will get back to them as quickly as possible.”
Mooney said the circulation department and other shared spaces throughout the building have been disinfected.
The newspaper office has been closed to the public since spring. Advertising, press and circulation departments have continued operations out of the newspaper facility on N. Kanawha Street while three newsroom employees continue to work from the office and others from home.